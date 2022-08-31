SkySlope Continues to Grow its Market Share with the Introduction of SkySlope Forms to Long-Time Partner, McGraw Realtors

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Aug. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Adding to the already 450,000 real estate professionals that they serve, SkySlope, the nation's leading digital transaction management platform, is expanding its partnership with Tulsa-based McGraw Realtors®. The partnership will extend SkySlope Forms to McGraw Realtor's 790 associates, strengthening what has already been a long-standing relationship between the two real estate entities.

Founded over 80 years ago in Tulsa, Oklahoma, McGraw Realtors has since developed into one of the nation's top ten fastest-growing real estate companies. They currently employ 790 associates who serve the states of Oklahoma, Arkansas, and Colorado.

McGraw Realtors is dedicated to providing its agents with the tools they need to help them succeed, making it a befitting partner for SkySlope, which specializes in designing tech that makes agents' lives easier.

McGraw Realtors initially selected SkySlope as their transaction management provider several years ago. Since then, the brokerage has seen tremendous growth. Now, in 2022, they are adding SkySlope Forms to their agent offerings.

SkySlope Forms makes the most recent versions of state and association forms available directly in SkySlope. Forms eliminate the guesswork for agents when it comes to identifying the most current versions of state and association forms, as updated forms are automatically uploaded into the SkySlope database.

Backend automation prefills matching data fields and automatically pulls in property data from the MLS to fill forms. Similarly, to reduce manual input, dates and contacts are automatically populated in matching data fields.

In addition to filling forms quickly, agents will be able to get their forms signed quickly with DigiSign, the built-in digital signature tool that auto-formats SkySlope Forms for digital signature and sends them to parties to sign digitally.

"McGraw Realtors has seen great success with SkySlope," says CEO Bill McCollough. "Its thoughtfully-designed interface makes it easy for agents to identify the steps needed to complete transactions smoothly and compliantly. We're confident that SkySlope Forms will greatly enhance our agents' workflow."

SkySlope launched in 2011 when CEO Tyler Smith — then an agent — realized that real estate professionals needed a way to reduce paperwork and digitally centralize their workflow. Since its founding, SkySlope has amassed an impressive share of the digital transaction management market, due in large part to its continuous drive for product innovation and development.

SkySlope provides real estate professionals with the ability to consolidate their workflow into one master system. Beloved for its ease of use, award-winning customer care team, and wide array of additional functions, SkySlope already serves over half of the top 20 brokerages in the nation.

"McGraw Realty has dedicated decades to figuring out what agents want — just like SkySlope," says Tyler Smith, CEO of SkySlope. "We feel proud that they've selected SkySlope as their transaction management provider and elected to expand their partnership with the introduction of SkySlope Forms."

