BVLGARI unveils "BVLGARI World", a virtual world launched in collaboration with ZEPETO

SEOUL, South Korea, Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Italian luxury brand BVLGARI will open an exclusive virtual world on ZEPETO, Asia's biggest metaverse platform. Running from August 31, 2022, it will include a pop-up store "BVLGARI SUNSET IN JEJU" and provide visitors with online and offline experiences.

BVLGARI unveils (PRNewswire)

The pop-up store and a café, physically located in Parnas Hotel Jeju are virtually created in BVLGARI ZEPETO World so visitors can experience and have fun without visiting the real location. BVLGARI ZEPETO World showcases 2022 BVLGARI Resort Collection inspired by the summer sky with hues of gold and warm apricot in Eden, and visitors can enjoy desserts and beverages at "BVLGARI SUNSET IN JEJU", an epitome of the brand's identity.

In particular, the virtual world has added some fun elements for its users. For instance, when visitors complete a quest, they will receive BVLGARI Resort Collection and signature accessory pieces and dress their avatars. Users can experience the brand by dressing their avatars with iconic B.zero1, Divas' Dream and Serpenti collection pieces.

In addition, Blackpink Lisa, the brand's global ambassador, will host a virtual live event on August 31, which is already receiving a lot of attention. Her avatar will enjoy various interactive experiences with fans on the virtual BVLGARI world including taking selfies.

ZEPETO, a metaverse platform run by Naver Z, has more than 320 million users in the world since its launch in August 2018. 80% of users are teenagers, as such, the platform is cementing its position as a popular playground for global generation Z in the era of metaverse.

BVLGARI

BVLGARI, founded in Rome in 1884, is a contemporary Italian luxury brand with 138 years of heritage. The brand's modern and bold designs as well as exquisite craftmanship have earned the brand global fame and popularity. BVLGARI is well known for its iconic bold design and use of color combinations, which makes its creations distinctive and show eternal beauty. BVLGARI is at the forefront of design innovation and its style is defined by voluptuous shapes, sinuous lines and inspirations from the Ancient Rome and Greek art and architecture. BVLGARI has an extensive portfolio of products and services ranging from the high quality jewels and watches to accessories, perfumes and hotels. The brand sells in boutiques in high-end shopping streets and an exclusive network of stores and hotels around the world.

Media Contact

Iris.son@naverz-corp.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE BVLGARI