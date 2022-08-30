ZeOmega Recognized in KLAS Research CMS Payer Interoperability 2022 Vendor Guide

Population Health Management Solution Cited for Interoperability and Data Security Compliance

PLANO, Texas, Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ZeOmega ®, the leading population health management organization, today announced that it is featured in the KLAS Research CMS Payer Interoperability 2022 Vendor Guide. The report lists ZeOmega as one of the top performing companies whose solutions help payers comply with regulations for secure data exchange. An overview of the report can be read here.

The report helps health plans and third-party administrators understand their vendor technology options in light of new CMS interoperability requirements. Specifically, the KLAS guide notes that ZeOmega "meets and exceeds the highest industry-defined requirements for data exchange and information security, citing its passing of three data security and interoperability testing programs. Product is said to integrate with existing payer and EMR systems and to have prebuilt adapters for vendor's Jiva system."

"Inclusion in this highly regarded list by an organization as reputable as KLAS reflects our world-class data integration and transformation capabilities for payers, providers and other healthcare stakeholders," said ZeOmega CEO Sam Rangaswamy. "We continuously innovate and update our solutions in compliance with the CMS interoperability rules to ensure that data is private and safe, serving as a single source of truth that optimizes quality of care."

ZeOmega's Health Cloud platform is a one-stop shop for a comprehensive and fully integrated platform of population health, care management and workflow automation solutions, powered by AI and with proven ROI. It is comprised of Jiva along with the HealthUnity™ Data Interoperability Platform, which enables scalable payer-provider collaboration through access, aggregation, transformation and intelligent analytics.

Earlier this year, ZeOmega was ranked #1 Best in KLAS for Payer Care Management Solutions 2022 with the highest score of all care management solution vendors. The 2022 Best in KLAS: Software & Services Report, which named Jiva as the leader in its market category, measured quantitative and qualitative data to deliver client satisfaction insights and performance metrics in the categories of culture, loyalty, operations, product, relationship and value to help healthcare payers make informed technology decisions. ZeOmega was also deemed "leading" in the KLAS Payer Care Management 2021 Performance Report, which praised Jiva's superior configurability, ease of use, APIs, integration and client support.

About KLAS

KLAS is a research and insights firm on a global mission to improve healthcare delivery by amplifying the provider's voice. Working with thousands of healthcare professionals and clinicians, KLAS gathers data and insights on software, services and medical equipment to deliver timely reports, trends and statistical overviews. The research directly represents the provider voice and acts as a catalyst for improving vendor performance. Learn more at klasresearch.com.

About ZeOmega

ZeOmega empowers health plans and other risk-bearing organizations with the industry's leading technology for simplifying population health management. Clients using the ZeOmega Health Cloud experience superior workflow and proven results due to exceptional integration capabilities, unmatched clinical content and a powerful rules engine. With deep domain expertise and a comprehensive understanding of population health challenges, ZeOmega serves as a true partner for clients with personalized deployment and delivery models. By consistently exceeding customer expectations and project benchmarks, ZeOmega has earned a reputation for being proactive, reliable and dedicated to improving the health of the 39 million lives covered by its clients. ZeOmega was named Best in KLAS for Payer Care Management Solutions in 2022. Founded in 2001, ZeOmega is privately held and headquartered in Plano, Texas. Visit the ZeOmega website at www.zeomega.com.

