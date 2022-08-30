Urban Air Adventure Park to Further Expand Footprint in Pennsylvania through 4-Unit Deal with Multi-Unit Franchisee

DALLAS, Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Urban Air Adventure Park, the largest indoor adventure park operator in the world and part of the youth enrichment growth-focused platform Unleashed Brands, recently signed a new franchise agreement with entrepreneurs Milan Dalsania and Ashish Javia to bring four new parks to Pennsylvania. With nine parks already open in the state, the new expansion initiative secures the brand's footprint in the Pennsylvania market.

Dalsania has more than 15 years of experience in franchising through several well-known brands. He opened his first Dunkin' Donuts in 2006 and by March of 2022, he owned eight locations, as well as four Planet Fitness gyms throughout Pennsylvania. Despite the success from Dunkin Donuts, his desire to invest in a brand that his family could be a part of led him to switch gears with Urban Air. Impressed with the success and growth of the brand, as well as how it stood out against competitors, Dalsania made the decision to sell all eight of his Dunkin' Donuts locations to invest in Urban Air.

"After working in both the restaurant and fitness industries, the decision to invest in Urban Air was easy as it's proven to be successful and promising as a long-term business," said Dalsania. "I'm so grateful to be a part of a family-focused brand that my kids can now enjoy."

Dalsania and business partner, Ashish Javia currently own and lead operations at the brand-new Urban Air in Lancaster, PA which opened in July. Milan has also signed to open parks in Harrisburg, Easton and Scranton. Additionally, there are other Urban Air parks in development throughout the state, including in Pittsburgh, Westmoreland, Oxford Valley and Philadelphia with additional territories available.

Urban Air is the largest indoor adventure park operator in the world with over 20 different attractions such as intense ropes courses, Urban Air's Sky Rider, Battle Beams, laser tag, dodgeball courts, electric Go-Karting, obstacle courses and more. Every park also offers an easy-to-execute, state-of-the-art, fast-casual café.

"Urban Air is a great investment opportunity for entrepreneurs with extensive experience as multi-unit owners who are looking to diversify their portfolios while investing in kids," said Urban Air Brand President & CEO Jay Thomas. "We're thrilled to now bring our park experience to even more families throughout Pennsylvania."

This year, Urban Air ranked as the No. 1 entertainment franchise in Entrepreneur Magazine's Annual Franchise 500 list, the world's first, best and most comprehensive franchise ranking.

To learn more about Urban Air and its franchising opportunities, visit https://urbanairfranchise.com/.

About Urban Air Adventure Park

Urban Air Adventure Park is the Nation's #1 destination for family fun, featuring a variety of attractions perfect for all ages. The award-winning national franchise brand is the largest adventure park operator in the world with more than 159 locations open and 130+ in development. Urban Air, founded in 2011, was in search of a higher purpose to help kids have fun while achieving activity goals that enhance their social and physical skills. For more information visit www.UrbanAir.com.

About Unleashed Brands

Unleashed Brands, currently includes portfolio brands Urban Air, Snapology, The Little Gym, XP League, Class 101 and Premier Martial Arts. and was founded to curate and grow a portfolio of the most innovative and profitable brands that help kids learn, play and grow. Over the last 10 years, the team at Unleashed Brands has built a proven platform and know-how for scaling businesses focused on serving families. Its mission is to impact the lives of every kid by providing fun, engaging and inspiring experiences that help them become who they are destined to be. For more information, please visit www.UnleashedBrandsplatform.com.

