Smokey Bones Brings Hearty Fall Flavors to Seasonal Menu

Available for a Limited Time from Aug. 30 to Nov. 14

PLANTATION, Fla., Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As the weather outside cools off, Smokey Bones is heating up with new seasonal menu items to keep warm this fall. Available for a limited time, the fall menu offers a selection of finger foods, meaty entrées, and sweet cocktails and dessert.

Get started with the new Pulled Pork Fried Pie or Buffalo Chicken Chips. The Pulled Pork Fried Pie is served empanada-style and features a flakey dough stuffed with house-smoked pulled pork, deep fried until golden brown, with a Carolina mustard barbecue sauce on the side for $8.99. The Buffalo Chicken Chips are perfect for sharing. Housemade potato chips are topped with pulled chicken, buffalo wing sauce, blue cheese, tomatoes, celery, green onions, and served with a side of blue cheese dressing for dipping for $15.99.

"Many of our seasonal menu items are designed to share and are perfect for watching fall football games with friends in the bar," said Cole Robillard, CMO. "Or stop by for date night and enjoy one of our new meaty entrées in the dining room."

Entrée items include the Meat Master Sandwich, made with a thick slice of Smokey Bones' low and slow smoked meatloaf and topped with bacon, jalapeno cheddar sausage, onion tanglers, cheese sauce and served on a buttery brioche bun with a choice of a side for $14.99. Or select the RibFeast, a rack of St. Louis-style ribs, garlic bread, choice of two sides, and a beer or soft drink for $19.99. Guests can also double the meal with the Colossal RibFeast for two, with over four pounds of ribs. A full rack of meaty, oversized spare ribs, rubbed and smoked in-house, served with choice of four sides, two pieces of garlic toast and two drinks for $39.99.

For something sweet, an Apple Cobbler features spiced granny smith apples topped with a brown sugar crumble, vanilla ice cream, and garnished with candied pecans for $8.99.

Take a sip down electric avenue with Smokey Bones new cocktails. The Crown Jewel is a bright red martini served with a sidecar of Gold Cocktail Shimmer. The Crown Jewel is made with Crown Royal Regal Apple Whisky, Apple Juice, Grenadine and Simple Syrup for $9.99. For guests wanting something a little sweeter, the Tickled Pink cocktail made with Ketel One Vodka, Real Guava Puree, Monin Margarita Mix, Simple Syrup, Pink Drago Fruit Powder and is served with a Rock Candy Swizzle Stick for $9.99.

Smokey Bones is also bringing a keepsake tiki mug to the menu for guests. The Screaming Blues keepsake mug is only $14.99 and if guests bring the glass back, refills are $9.99. The Screaming Blues is made of RumHaven Coconut Rum, DeKuyper Blue Curacao, Monin Margarita Mix, Real Passion Fruit Puree, Pineapple Juice and a sidecar of Butterfly Pea Flower Tea.

Photos: HERE

Facebook: @smokeybones

Twitter: @smokeybonesbar

Instagram: @smokeybonesbar

Media Contact :

mediarelations@smokeybones.com

View original content:

SOURCE Smokey Bones