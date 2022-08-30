MikeWorldWide Launches New Creator Track for Digital Accelerator Fellowship

Immersive internship experience for next-gen digital marketers and content creators offers hands-on learning from agency and industry leaders

NEW YORK, Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MikeWorldWide, a leading independent public relations agency opens applications for the fall Digital Acceleration Fellowship today. The program launched in early 2022 to give entry-level talent a springboard to a career in digital marketing.

The program features two residency tracks:

Digital—focused on integrated social media, influencer marketing, search marketing, research and paid media. Rotations through each digital concentration will give participants experience in each discipline as well as expose them to how they work together in an integrated agency model. Experts from each discipline will guide the rotations. Creative—new to this session, focused on post-production collaboration, experimentation and creating culturally relevant content through a carefully crafted curriculum. It will cover the agency's content planning and production process, taught by Hilary Petrokubi , director of digital content at MikeWorldWide, and supported by the firm's creative and digital teams.

MWW is looking for a group of six candidates looking to gain real-world experience working with brands from start-ups to Fortune 500. The program is open to both recent grads and current students and runs from September 13th—December 2nd, culminating in a final project which will be presented directly to MikeWorldWide clients.

"The program we have built is a truly unique opportunity for next-gen digital talent," said Megan Hueter, senior vice president of digital strategy at MWW. "The rotational structure gives candidates an opportunity to discover their career interests through diverse hands-on learning, and the new creative track is built to train and groom Gen Z creators. Participants will also be automatically enrolled in the MWW Creator Network, a hand-selected pool of freelancers that MWW will invite to collaborate on future projects."

So far in the program's pilot year, MikeWorldWide has trained 13 young professionals, of which many have joined MWW or in-house teams full-time upon completion.

Eligible candidates can apply and learn more here.

About MikeWorldWide

MikeWorldWide is a leading independent, integrated public relations agency serving global clients across the US & Europe. It employs more than 225 communications experts that live at the intersection of consumer brand marketing, technology and corporate reputation. The award-winning firm applies its expertise and culture of caring through research, strategy, creativity, empathy, and insight for clients to maximize the potential of every marketing channel. It delivers breakthrough communications for the global enterprises, corporate leaders and innovative brands who are driving the creative economy. Open positions at MWW can be found here . To learn more about MikeWorldWide, visit mww.com.

View original content:

SOURCE MikeWorldWide