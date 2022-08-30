Galileo Is Now a Participating Provider for Wellcare Medicare Advantage Members in New York

Galileo Is Now a Participating Provider for Wellcare Medicare Advantage Members in New York

NEW YORK, Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wellcare and †Galileo today announced a partnership giving Wellcare's Medicare Advantage members in New York in-network access to Galileo's expert primary and multispecialty care providers. Galileo's providers will offer Wellcare members virtual and in-home care, as well as care via a fleet of mobile clinics, meeting patients where they are to improve health outcomes and reduce cost of care.

Wellcare logo (PRNewswire)

Galileo is a modern, team-based medical group offering a comprehensive approach to primary and multispecialty care. Designed to serve broad and diverse populations who want access to high-quality, affordable care, Galileo provides preventive care, diagnostic services, chronic condition management, and behavioral health support.

Galileo delivers faster and more accurate diagnosis and treatment, resulting in lower cost of care and better outcomes.

More than 50% of Galileo's care is for chronic conditions such as diabetes, depression, and hypertension;

Those using Galileo avoid more expensive visits to in-person specialty, urgent, or ER care 80% of the time; and,

Over 85% of patients report improved health after receiving care from Galileo.

"We believe that all individuals should have access to high-quality, affordable care," said Thomas Lee, M.D., Founder and CEO of Galileo. "Our multi-pronged delivery model allows us to meet patients where they are to improve health outcomes while reducing costs for the patient and the health plans that insure them. We're thrilled to work with Wellcare to bring a new standard of healthcare to Medicare Advantage members in New York."

"We are pleased to partner with Galileo who focuses on improving the quality and affordability of care for diverse and complex populations," said Rich Fisher, SVP and CEO of Medicare for Centene, Wellcare's parent company. "This agreement extends our footprint across New York and further supports our efforts to partner with high-performing providers and health systems, so our members have access to the highest quality care and services across the state."

About Galileo

Galileo is a modern, data-driven medical group working to improve the quality and affordability of health care for all. Operating nationally across 50 states, Galileo offers high-touch, multi-specialty, longitudinal care to diverse and complex patients -- on the phone, in the home and everywhere in between. Regional and national health plans, employers, and Fortune 500 organizations trust Galileo as the leading solution to improve population health. Founded by Thomas Lee MD, the Harvard-trained physician and health care pioneer behind One Medical and Epocrates, Galileo includes a team of leading innovators from health care, technology and human-centered design. More can be discovered at www.galileo.io . Follow Galileo on Twitter, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

About Wellcare

For more than 20 years, Wellcare has offered a range of Medicare products, including Medicare Advantage and Medicare Prescription Drug Plans (PDP), which offer affordable coverage beyond Original Medicare. Today, the company offers benefits with every Medicare beneficiary in mind, such as dental, hearing and vision services; Flex cards to assist with co-pays; transportation services; telehealth visits; wellness and fitness programs; in-home support services; and special supplemental benefits for the chronically ill. Wellcare is a wholly owned subsidiary of Centene Corporation, a leading multi-national healthcare enterprise committed to transforming the health of the community, one person at a time. Beginning Jan. 1, 2022, Centene's Medicare brands, including Allwell, Health Net, Fidelis Care, Trillium Advantage, 'Ohana Health Plan, and TexanPlus transitioned to the Wellcare brand. For more information about Wellcare, visit www.wellcare.com .

Wellcare is the Medicare brand for Centene Corporation, an HMO, PPO, PFFS, PDP plan with a Medicare contract and is an approved Part D Sponsor. Our D-SNP plans have a contract with the state Medicaid program. Enrollment in our plans depends on contract renewal.

Provider may also contract with other Plans/Part D sponsors.

†Other [Pharmacies/Physicians/Providers] are available in our network.

Please contact your plan for details.

Media Contacts





Galileo

Capwell Communications

949-999- 3303 Wellcare info@capwellcomm.com MediaInquiries@wellcare.com

(PRNewsfoto/Galileo) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Galileo