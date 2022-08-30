Fortis Solutions Group Acquires Identi-Graphics

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fortis Solutions Group LLC ("Fortis"), a leading provider of high impact printed packaging solutions and a portfolio company of funds managed by Harvest Partners, LP, announced the acquisition of Identi-Graphics, Inc. based in Montgomery, Illinois. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Identi-Graphics is a manufacturer and printer of pressure sensitive labels and flexible packaging products serving the snack, bakery, confectionary, cosmetic and chemical end markets in the U.S. and Canada. The company specializes in the printing of bar wrappers for the nutritional supplement industry, in both heat and cold seal applications.

Fortis President and CEO John O. Wynne, Jr. said, "Fortis is excited to bolster its flexible packaging and label capabilities in key end-markets with the acquisition of Identi-Graphics. With its great technical aptitude and central location, Identi-Graphics is well positioned for future growth. We welcome the experienced Identi-Graphics team and look forward to working with them."

Identi-Graphics owner Terry Strong commented, "The Identi-Graphics team is thrilled to be joining with John Wynne and Fortis Solutions Group. After 32 years of building the business, I am confident that we have found the ideal partner to continue to succeed and grow in the flexible packaging market."

Employing over 1,200 employees across twenty manufacturing sites, Fortis intends to continue its pursuit of attractive acquisitions to further the breadth of product offerings and locations which can serve its customer base.

For more information, or to contact a sales representative to learn more about how Fortis can make a difference for you, please call 1-844-FSG-LBLS or visit www.FortisSolutionsGroup.com.

About Fortis Solutions Group

At Fortis Solutions Group, we provide a differentiated approach giving our customers a powerful advantage in the marketplace through industry leading lead times, quality control, color management and solutions-oriented approaches. We deliver a breadth of product offerings utilizing our outstanding flexographic, letterpress, offset and digital printing capabilities. These offerings include pressure sensitive and shrink sleeve labels, multi-ply coupon and flexible packaging printing, extended booklet printing, pouches, folding cartons, label applicators and variable data printing. Headquartered in Virginia Beach, VA, the company also has manufacturing and sales offices in Austin, TX, Catoosa, OK, Ellington, CT, Flowery Branch, GA, High Point, NC, Kansas City, MO, Lewisville, TX, Marietta, GA, Memphis, TN, Merced, CA, Montgomery, IL, Montreal, Canada, Napa, CA, Novi, MI, Orem, UT, Somersworth, NH, West Chester, OH, Whitefish, MT and Wixom, MI.

About Harvest Partners, LP

Founded in 1981, Harvest Partners, LP is an established New York-based private equity investment firm that focuses on investments in middle-market companies in the business services & industrial services, consumer, healthcare, industrials and software industries. Harvest's control strategy leverages the firm's over 40 years of experience in financing organic and acquisition-oriented growth. For more information, please visit www.harvestpartners.com.

