Fall in Love with Wingstop's New Chicken Sandwich Offered in 12 Bold Flavors, Now Available Nationwide

The Flavor Experts are giving away 100,000 free sandwiches to fans who split from their current chicken sandwich and commit to finding a new favorite

DALLAS, Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wingstop (NASDAQ: WING) is questioning consumers' current chicken sandwich tastes and calling for a breakup. In a world of boring breaded sandwiches with only plain or spicy to choose from, Wingstop is debuting their signature chicken sandwich in restaurants nationwide today, with 12 mouthwatering flavors to choose from. Fans will be begging to split from their current and tired weekly "lunch date" to get their hands on Wingstop's crispy chicken sandwich that's hand sauced-and-tossed in a Lemon Pepper punch, OG Hot kick, Mango Habanero heat, or Hickory Smoked BBQ bliss to name a few – served with the brand's iconic ranch for dipping.

Wingstop is giving away 100,000 free sandwiches to fans who split from their current chicken sandwich and commit to finding a new favorite from the 12 bold flavors that Wingstop has to offer. (PRNewswire)

Knowing that breakups are hard, Wingstop is here to make the split easier. Simply swipe right over to ChickenSandwichSplit.com to pen a breakup letter and, the first 100,000 fans to make their split official before September 5 will receive a code for a free Wingstop Chicken Sandwich. It's just that simple.

"The nationwide launch of the Wingstop Chicken Sandwich is an opportunity to bring new guests to the brand by proving our position as The Flavor Experts, and reward our existing fanbase by putting menu innovation on center stage," said Stacy Peterson, Wingstop's Chief Revenue and Technology Officer. "The Wingstop Chicken Sandwich doesn't just come in one flavor – fans can choose from our 12 bold, signature flavors. We're so confident in the product that we're incentivizing fans to split from their current chicken contender and find a new favorite chicken sandwich at Wingstop."

The brand prides itself on cooked-to-order, hand sauced-and-tossed products where each meal is specially crafted to guests' liking, and the Wingstop Chicken Sandwich is no different. The sandwich is the full package, with a toasted bun and crunchy pickles, complementing whichever iconic flavor fans choose. And, what's more, the flavor experience is taken up a notch when dunked in a side of Wingstop's iconic scratch-made ranch.

Whether on the go for lunch or treating the family to Wingstop for dinner, the a la carte Wingstop Chicken Sandwich with a dip costs only $5.49. Fans craving the combo can get the sandwich and dip alongside hand-cut fries and a drink for just $7.99. A break up has never been so easy.

About Wingstop

Founded in 1994 and headquartered in Dallas, TX, Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ: WING) operates and franchises more than 1,850 locations worldwide. The Wing Experts are dedicated to Serving the World Flavor through an unparalleled guest experience and use of a best-in-class technology platform, all while offering classic and boneless wings and tenders, always cooked to order and hand sauced-and-tossed in fans' choice of the brand's bold, distinctive flavors. Wingstop's menu also features signature sides including fresh-cut, seasoned fries and freshly-made ranch and bleu cheese dips.

In fiscal year 2021, Wingstop's system-wide sales increased 20.2% year-over-year to approximately $2.3 billion, marking the 18th consecutive year of same store sales growth. With a vision of becoming a Top 10 Global Restaurant Brand, our system is comprised of independent franchisees, or brand partners, who account for approximately 98% of Wingstop's total restaurant count of 1,858 as of June 25, 2022.

A key to this business success and consumer fandom stems from The Wingstop Way, which includes a core value system of being Authentic, Entrepreneurial, Service-minded, and Fun. The Wingstop Way extends to the brand's environmental, social and governance platform as Wingstop seeks to provide value to all stakeholders.

Rounding out a strong year in 2021, the Company was ranked #1 on Technomic 500's "Fastest Growing Franchise" and #22 on Entrepreneur Magazine's "Franchise 500," maintained its certification as a Great Place to Work, was named as a finalist for The Innovation SABRE Award's Best New Product/Brand Launch category for its Thighstop campaign, and named to Fast Company's "The World's Most Innovative Companies" list ranking #4 in the dining category.

For more information visit www.wingstop.com or www.wingstop.com/own-a-wingstop and follow @Wingstop on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok. Learn more about Wingstop's involvement in its local communities at www.wingstopcharities.org.

Available nationwide today, fans craving the Wingstop Sandwich Combo can get the sandwich, a dip, hand-cut fries and a drink for just $7.99. (PRNewswire)

Wingstop Logo (PRNewsfoto/Wingstop Restaurants Inc.) (PRNewswire)

