Domino Data Lab Named to Constellation ShortList™ for MLOps

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Domino Data Lab , provider of the leading enterprise MLOps platform trusted by over 20% of the Fortune 100, today announced it was named to the Constellation ShortList™ for MLOps in Q3 2022. The technology vendors and service providers included in this program deliver critical transformation initiative requirements for early adopters and fast-follower organizations.

The Domino Enterprise MLOps Platform helps professional data science teams improve the speed, quality, and impact of data science at scale. Domino is open and flexible, empowering them to use their preferred tools and infrastructure, and collaborate on mission-critical projects. Data science models get into production fast and are kept operating at peak performance with integrated workflows for model deployment plus re-training and re-deployment. Domino also delivers the security, governance and compliance that enterprises expect, including ISO 27001:2013 certification .

"This recognition highlights core MLOps capabilities that tap growing volumes of data, the latest ML methods, and scalable infrastructure to unleash data science," said Nick Elprin, co-founder and CEO at Domino Data Lab. "The AI breakthroughs we've seen our customers achieve only begin to uncover the potential of model-driven businesses, and we're thrilled for what's next."

"Organizations must reconsider how they balance business models, work/life priorities, and new market conditions during the uncertain climate of the Great Refactoring," said R "Ray" Wang, chairman and founder at Constellation Research. "Constellation's ShortLists reflect the top vendors that matter most to our network of buy-side clients. We publish ShortLists to expedite the decision-making process for leaders making critical vendor selections, so they can find the right partners to enable their business success."

Constellation Research advises leaders on leveraging disruptive technologies to achieve business model transformation and streamline business processes. Products and services named to the Constellation ShortList meet the threshold criteria for this category as determined through client inquiries, partner conversations, customer references, vendor selection projects, market share, and internal research. The portfolio is updated at least once per year as the analyst team deems necessary based on market conditions.

