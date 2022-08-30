Broadview Group Adds Andrew Hedrick as Director of Technology

ST. LOUIS, Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Broadview Group Holdings, LLC ("Broadview"), a leader in direct middle-market investing, is excited to announce the addition of Andrew Hedrick to the team as the Director of Technology to lead technology strategy and operations at Broadview.

Prior to Broadview Group, Andrew was Director of Technology at Dot Family Holdings, where he developed and executed technology strategies and initiatives for all platform investments. Prior to Dot Family Holdings, Andrew spent more than a decade in Washington, DC, where he worked with the United States Cyber Command and other Intelligence Community partners to provide strategy for telecommunications and computer network operations. Among his many projects, Andrew created systems for rapidly ingesting and cataloging datasets to answer analytic questions, implemented strategies to discover high-value targets of interest, and fused remote sensing technologies together to support the military and foreign policy of the United States.

"We are extremely pleased to have Andrew join Broadview at a pivotal point in the firm's technology evolution. Andrew's track record and experience will be invaluable in leading technology initiatives across our existing and future portfolio companies," said Clay Hunter, the Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Broadview. "With the addition of Andrew, management teams at our portfolio companies can now leverage sophisticated technology resources unique to our level of the market, gleaning insights and assistance with technology initiatives as wide ranging as cyber security to data management strategy with the aim of creating outsized competitive advantages in their markets and maximizing growth."

ABOUT BROADVIEW GROUP HOLDINGS, LLC

Broadview Group Holdings, LLC invests in and partners with successful business owners and growth-oriented leadership teams to help scale and create significant and sustainable value in commercial and industrial products, specialty distribution, commercial and industrial services, and food and agriculture businesses. Broadview's permanent capital base and long-term perspective ensure true alignment with its partners and portfolio companies. Broadview Group's principals have decades of experience leading and scaling businesses and providing strategic insight and other expertise as executives, lead investors and board members in a variety of businesses and industries. For more information, please visit www.broadviewgroup.com.

