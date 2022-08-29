OGPay® now offers direct cash-outs with nationwide ATM access

HOUSTON, Aug. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Original Digital Corporation, Inc. announced Wednesday it has completed integration of a cash-out feature for the OGPay® Mobile Wallet. This new feature allows for ATM cash-out directly from the OGPay Mobile Wallet at more than 20,000 ATMs across the United States.

The OGPay Mobile Wallet now includes an "ATM Transactions" clickable icon. This new feature allows OGPay account holders to enjoy secure cash-out transactions from the OGPay Mobile Wallet with no need for a physical bank card.

OGPay account holders simply request cash from their Mobile Wallet and receive their cash.

OGPay offers a single service digital money management solution. The OGPay Mobile Wallet and OGPay Visa® Debit Cards are FDIC insured and the system offers the most immediate and cost-efficient way for users to manage their money, globally or locally. OGPay account holders can pay bills; pay for goods and services; send and receive money around the world, online or offline; buy and sell crypto currencies, such as Bitcoin, Ethereum and more, all while enjoying secure and insured custody of all cash and digital assets within the OGPay Mobile Wallet and Digital Assets Vault.

With OGPay, easily, quickly and securely manage money and assets, all day and every day, in one easy-to-use, multilingual, multi-currency mobile app.

OGPay is an innovative beacon of technology progress that transforms how people think about how they use their money.

About OGPay®

OGPay transforms how people think about using their money. Account holders enjoy world class personal financial services from a best in class online W3 browser experience along with the best Mobile App Wallet offering anywhere.

The OGPay Mobile Wallet is a multi currency, multi lingual wallet providing account holders with a powerful tool to more effectively manage their money at home or around the world. Funds in the OGPay Mobile Wallet are FDIC insured and globally denominated in USD with a real time cost free foreign exchange presentment and origination feature.

OGPay is equipped with an impressive stable of beneficial features like a virtual debit card and available physical debit card, payroll direct deposit, bill pay and a digital assets wallet so the account holder can buy, sell, send and receive crypto currencies and precious metals.

Account holders can also send and receive money around the world for free while benefiting from OGPay's instant money on, cash out and global money transfer features.

OGPay is brought to the world by Original Digital Corporation, a global financial technology company that continues to set trends and break records.

