MuleSoft Named a Leader in New API Management Solutions Report

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Salesforce, (NYSE: CRM), the global leader in CRM, today announced that Forrester has recognized MuleSoft as a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: API Management Solutions, Q3 2022. The report can be accessed at https://www.mulesoft.com/lp/reports/forrester-wave-apim .

MuleSoft was recognized as a leader in this API Management report. According to the report, MuleSoft "delivers API engagement with a strong developer experience" and "provides highly engaging portals and tools to connect with API consumers."

Businesses see continued growth and efficiency with API management because it offers flexible and scalable digital experiences that empower customers through integration, automation, security and governance. However, the Connectivity Benchmark Report shows that integration challenges continue to slow digital transformation initiatives for 88% of organizations.

"The speed at which companies can accelerate their digital transformation efforts is entirely dependent on their ability to seamlessly integrate and connect their data," said Shaun Clowes, chief product officer, MuleSoft. "We believe that API-led connectivity enables our customers to securely unlock and integrate their data and apps to deliver new levels of speed, productivity and efficiency."

The report, authored by Forrester Senior Analyst David Mooter says, "Good API strategy and design are a key foundation for digital transformation. By opening access to digital business capabilities, APIs drive agility to optimize customer experiences, create dynamic digital ecosystems, achieve operational excellence, and build platform business models."

Access to data and the ability to compose applications is critical to delivering seamless digital experiences and meeting key business priorities such as revenue growth and speed to market. With Universal API Management, MuleSoft is extending our leading API Management platform to support any API and service used in the enterprise. This helps users find, reuse, and manage existing assets, thereby increasing their value. Customers can go faster with a single pane of glass for governance, security and adoption, both with internal and external users.

