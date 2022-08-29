Lee Kapnisi Joins the Mason Investment Advisory Services Financial Planning Team

Kapnisi joins nationally recognized financial planning and investment advisory firm as a Senior Financial Planner in Mason's Private Client Division

RESTON, Va., Aug. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mason Investment Advisory Services, Inc., a Reston, VA based registered investment advisory and financial planning firm is pleased to announce that Lee Kapnisi has joined Mason's private client practice as a Senior Financial Planner. Mr. Kapnisi will work with high-net-worth individuals and families and focus on comprehensive and customized financial planning and investment management (www.masoncompanies.com/about-us/news/).

Mason Investment Advisory Services, Inc. (PRNewsfoto/Mason Investment Advisory Services, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

Mr. Kapnisi brings financial planning and investment expertise having received the CFA charter and CFP® designation. Prior to joining Mason, Mr. Kapnisi was a senior wealth management advisor at TIAA for seven years.

Chris Schreiner, Chief Operating Officer, and Senior Financial Planner said, "Lee's experience as Lead Financial Advisor for hundreds of clients will allow him to hit the ground running at Mason." Mr. Kapnisi said, "I am excited to be part of an organization with great dedication to the needs of their clients. I am particularly thrilled to be able to provide a high level of service and help with complex situations."

Founded in 1982, Mason works with private individuals, families, and institutions (foundations, endowments, corporate funds, and retirement plans) in more than 40 states, is independently held, and does not create any proprietary products. Mason has over $11 billion in assets under management and aggregated/reporting only assets. Mason is an investment advisor registered with the SEC. Please note that SEC registration does not constitute an endorsement of the firm by the Commissioner, nor does it indicate that the firm's advisors have attained a particular level of skill or ability.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Mason Investment Advisory Services, Inc.