Remote Access Software Provider RemotePC™ Awarded Editors' Choice for Remote Access Software by both PCMag and PCWorld

The need for a remote access solution is more prevalent today than it's ever been, with businesses all over the world continuing to have their employees work remotely. For this to work, the service should be reliable, feature-packed, and of course – affordable.

According to two major technology publications, PCMag and PCWorld , RemotePC™ is one of the best overall solutions to fit the remote access requirements of individuals as well as businesses of all sizes.

RemotePC™ is one of the most affordable options out there for consumers and businesses, with consumer plans starting at just $19.50/year. For smaller businesses, pricing starts at $79.50 for the SOHO plan, which offers unlimited licenses for access to 10 computers. The RemotePC™ Team plan offers access to 50 computers for $299.50/year, and the Enterprise plan allows access to 100 computers for $599.50/year. Add-on purchases are offered for all business accounts if extra computers are needed.

RemotePC™ is available for Windows, macOS, and Linux on desktop, and the viewer application is available to iOS and Android mobile devices as well. The RemotePC™ performance viewer, which PCMag points out works every bit as well as TeamViewer at a fraction of the cost, operates at speeds up to 60fps, minimizing latency and allowing remote workers of all types to work efficiently from wherever they are.

A major factor that stood out is that since RemotePC™ is created by IDrive Backup, they are able to offer something extremely beneficial that other remote access companies can't, which is a cloud backup subscription with a generous 3TB of storage space for just $6 for your first year. So not only can users access their remote devices from anywhere, they can also backup all the critical data on these devices using IDrive's award-winning cloud backup service.

Some more features that put RemotePC™ above the rest include:

File transfer - allows users to transfer files directly from a folder on one device to a folder on another

Whiteboarding - opens a window with pen and eraser so users can mark up the screen with notes

Text chat & Sticky Notes - lets users leave notes in case changes are made to a system while the user is away

RemotePC™ Meeting - connect and collaborate with teams from anywhere via online meeting and video conferencing

Multi-monitor support with mapping to local displays

The performance aspect of RemotePC™ is something that really stood out to PCWorld, pointing out that the speed with which RemotePC™ connected and transferred files is top notch, and navigating menus and windows on the remote device is smooth. In fact, the review points out that RemotePC™ is on par performance-wise with some of the bigger names and more expensive services available.

This led PCWorld to conclude:

"There are of course free remote solutions, but RemotePC™ offers so much additional functionality (free and pay), and performs so well, that I'd recommend it for even the average user if the free stuff has proven frustrating. It should of course be on the short list for any IT department."

PCMag makes sure to mention multiple times that if you are in need of remote access for business purposes, you need to check out RemotePC™, offering great performance at the lowest price. Particularly for small businesses, RemotePC™ is an Editors' Choice winner, with a year of RemotePC™ costing roughly the same as one month of TeamViewer.

Their final verdict:

"RemotePC™ is affordable but doesn't skimp on quality. It performs well, especially between Windows computers, and its business plans cost much less than the competition."

