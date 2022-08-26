CRAFTSMAN® RETURNS AS NASCAR TRUCK SERIES TITLE SPONSOR IN 2023

Company will also further expand its presence in the sport, entering into a multi-year partnership designating Stanley Black & Decker and its iconic brands as the "Official Tools Partner of NASCAR" and "Official Tools" of all NASCAR-owned and operated tracks.

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla., Aug. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NASCAR and Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE: SWK), the world's largest tool company and a leader in outdoor equipment, today announced American tool icon CRAFTSMAN® will return as the title sponsor of the NASCAR Truck Series beginning in 2023. After serving as the series' title sponsor from its inception in 1995 to 2008, the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series will make its homecoming at Daytona International Speedway on February 17, 2023.

In addition to the Truck Series title sponsorship, Stanley Black & Decker will further expand its presence in the sport, entering into a multi-year partnership designating the company and its iconic brands as the "Official Tools Partner of NASCAR" and "Official Tools" of all NASCAR-owned and operated tracks.

"We celebrate the return of the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series with our customers, distribution partners and employees," said Doug Redpath, President of Hand Tools, Accessories and Storage for Stanley Black & Decker. "From proud homeowners and homebuilders to auto enthusiasts and master mechanics, CRAFTSMAN has been the brand generations have trusted to get the job done. The Truck Series represents authentic, bold and proud drivers and fans, which embody the same characteristics of our CRAFTSMAN brand. We look forward to our return in Daytona in 2023 to reunite with our loyal fans as we begin this new chapter in NASCAR history."

NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series title sponsorship includes exclusive brand integrations on vehicles, crew uniforms, tracks and more in addition to the branding of the Triple Truck Challenge and Championship Race entitlement. It will also serve as a platform to support the launch of new products, amplify seasonal promotions, and highlight the many ways CRAFTSMAN is building pride.

As part of the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series Title Sponsor announcement, representatives from NASCAR and Stanley Black & Decker revealed a CRAFTSMAN Toyota Tundra truck at Daytona International Speedway alongside current Truck Series driver Zane Smith and inaugural Truck Series champion Mike Skinner.

Stanley Black & Decker Named the Official Tools Partner of NASCAR

With a mission to celebrate those who make the world, paired with an enduring partnership history with NASCAR, Stanley Black & Decker and its brands such as CRAFTSMAN, DEWALT and MAC TOOLS will be put to work across all NASCAR locations. The company's tools will be highly utilized from the pit crews during the big race, to the teams responsible for constructing new racing facilities across the country, generating unrivaled enthusiasm on and off the track.

"Stanley Black & Decker is an innovative company that has a rich history in our sport and these new agreements connect our brands in an authentic and meaningful way," said Daryl Wolfe, Executive Vice President and Chief Revenue Officer at NASCAR. "We know NASCAR fans are brand loyal and recognize how important tool performance is in racing. We are excited to see how this official partnership deepens the connection with our racing community while also bringing back CRAFTSMAN, the brand that started it all in the Truck Series."

As an Official Partner, Stanley Black & Decker has exclusive NASCAR Marketing and Promotional rights and becomes a member of the NASCAR Fuel For Business Council.

About CRAFTSMAN®

CRAFTSMAN®, a Stanley Black & Decker brand, is an American icon that homeowners, home builders, auto enthusiasts and master mechanics have trusted since 1927 – and today's CRAFTSMAN® continues that legacy. With a focus on reliable, high-performance tools, storage and equipment, CRAFTSMAN® has revived its long-established pride in superior quality. Now it's easier than ever to get the tools trusted for generations at more places than ever. For more information visit www.craftsman.com or follow CRAFTSMAN® on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

About NASCAR

The National Association for Stock Car Auto Racing, LLC (NASCAR) is the sanctioning body for the No. 1 form of motorsports in the United States and owner of 16 of the nation's major motorsports entertainment facilities. NASCAR consists of three national series (NASCAR Cup Series™, NASCAR Xfinity Series™, and NASCAR Camping World Truck Series™), four regional series (ARCA Menards Series™, ARCA Menards Series East & West and the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour™), one local grassroots series (NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series™) and three international series (NASCAR Pinty's Series™, NASCAR Mexico Series™, NASCAR Whelen Euro Series™). The International Motor Sports Association™ (IMSA®) governs the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship™, the premier U.S. sports car series. NASCAR also owns Motor Racing Network, Racing Electronics, and ONE DAYTONA. Based in Daytona Beach, Florida, with offices in eight cities across North America, NASCAR sanctions more than 1,200 races in more than 30 U.S. states, Canada, Mexico and Europe. For more information visit www.NASCAR.com and www.IMSA.com , and follow NASCAR on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and Snapchat ('NASCAR').

About Stanley Black & Decker

Headquartered in the USA, Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE: SWK) is the world's largest tool company operating nearly 50 manufacturing facilities across America and more than 100 worldwide. Guided by its purpose – for those who make the world – the company's more than 60,000 diverse and high-performing employees produce innovative, award-winning power tools, hand tools, storage, digital tool solutions, lifestyle products, outdoor products, engineered fasteners and other industrial equipment to support the world's makers, creators, tradespeople and builders. The company's iconic brands include DEWALT®, BLACK+DECKER®, CRAFTSMAN®, STANLEY®, CUB CADET®, HUSTLER® and TROY-BILT®. Recognized for its leadership in environmental, social and governance (ESG), Stanley Black & Decker strives to be a force for good in support of its communities, employees, customers and other stakeholders. To learn more visit: www.stanleyblackanddecker.com.

