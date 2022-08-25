PDI Focuses on "Connecting Convenience" with Rebrand to PDI Technologies

New identity supports growing solutions that meet customer needs as complex convenience ecosystem undergoes transformation

ATLANTA, Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PDI, a global leader delivering powerful solutions and insights that serve as the backbone of the convenience retail and petroleum wholesale ecosystem, today announced it is rebranding to PDI Technologies. This update also includes a new logo and website (pditechnologies.com) that reflect the organization's ongoing commitments and investments in support of industry transformation.

Founded almost 40 years ago and previously known as Professional Datasolutions, Inc., the company has grown from 1,200 associates in early 2020 to nearly 2,000 associates in August 2022. This growth stems from the company expanding its global footprint, accelerating product investments, and acquiring new solutions—including adding significant enterprise offerings in payments, promotion and offer engagement; security; point of sale (available outside the United States); sustainability; advanced insights; and more. PDI also owns and operates two widely recognized consumer initiatives—the Fuel Rewards® program and GasBuddy®—which connect more than 20 million active users to the broader convenience ecosystem.

"In recent years, we've made significant investments in growing our organization through innovation, client collaboration, and strategic mergers and acquisitions," said Jimmy Frangis, Chief Executive Officer at PDI Technologies. "The new PDI Technologies name and brand continue our legacy of decades of trusted experience, with an eye toward a broader range of solutions designed to support customers as they grow their businesses."

Convenience retailers, petroleum wholesalers and carriers, and CPG and consumer brands today face many challenges—from labor shortages to supply chain constraints, cybersecurity threats, changing consumer preferences, and more. By providing integrated solutions to help them increase productivity, securely connect data and operations, and leverage actionable insights, PDI is "Connecting Convenience" across the globe.

"In the four decades since its story began, this business has progressively transformed itself—like the convenience retail industry it serves—as it continues to build new capabilities to serve a rapidly evolving channel," said Dan Munford, industry influencer and Managing Director of Insight Research and Global Convenience Store Focus. "It sits at the heart of customers' businesses as they strive to satisfy new consumer needs efficiently and profitably. What PDI Technologies has become is a massive achievement, and I look forward to seeing what's next."

Today, PDI supports customers in more than 50 countries and provides solutions and services to over 200,000 convenience and petroleum wholesale sites. The company remains dedicated to strengthening its current customer relationships, as it looks to additional growth in the years to come.

"The story of PDI is an exciting one with a rich history," said Linnea Geiss, Chief Operating Officer at PDI Technologies. "Our new brand milestone is about launching a conversation with our broader ecosystem and sharing a vision for the future that builds on our reputation for deep service to this industry. To continue leading as this dynamic market evolves, PDI Technologies will transform together with our customers, associates, and shareholders."

To learn more about PDI Technologies and its new brand, visit the "Our Story" section on the new pditechnologies.com.

About PDI Technologies

With 40 years of industry leadership, PDI Technologies, Inc. resides at the intersection of productivity and sales growth, delivering powerful solutions that serve as the backbone of the convenience retail and petroleum wholesale ecosystem. By "Connecting Convenience" across the globe, we empower businesses to increase productivity, make informed decisions, and engage faster with their customers. From large-scale ERP and logistics operations to loyalty programs and cybersecurity, we're simplifying the industry supply chain for whatever comes next. Today, we serve over 200,000 locations worldwide with solutions like the Fuel Rewards® program and GasBuddy®, two popular brands representing more than 20 million active users. pditechnologies.com

