Guidehouse Insights Names Schneider Electric, Enel X, Level Ten Energy, and Pexapark Leading Power Purchase Agreement Online Platforms

Leaders demonstrate exceptional development, strong supplier relationships, and a sustainable business model

BOULDER, Colo., Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A new report from Guidehouse Insights examines the competitive landscape for power purchase agreement (PPA) online platforms.

PPA originated in the US in the late 1980s as a means of electricity market deregulation, but the recent growth of renewable projects has seen its application skyrocket. The world has pledged to reach net-zero CO2 emissions by the mid-21st century, which has increased pressure on full decarbonization in the energy sector. According to a Leaderboard report from Guidehouse Insights, Schneider Electric, Enel X, Level Ten Energy, and Pexapark are the leading power purchase agreement online platforms.

"With a PPA, renewable energy generators can secure funding; investors have a new source of profit in the energy market; and consumers get a renewable energy supply that can help fulfill their decarbonization commitments," says Yuchen Hu, research analyst with Guidehouse Insights. "Digital platforms that incorporate knowledge and expertise from traditional PPA solutions, combined with advisory services, will facilitate and accelerate PPA transactions as well as renewable energy capacity growth."

High upfront costs, increasing costs of raw materials, and unsure returns hinder the switch to renewable energy generators, and thus the renewable energy transition. PPAs are a way to mitigate those risks. With much of the world pledging to 100% renewable electricity, the PPA market has huge growth potential, as does the market for PPA online platforms. Leaders clearly differentiate themselves from the competition through exceptional development, strong supplier relationships, and a sustainable business model, according to the report.

The report, Guidehouse Insights Leaderboard: Power Purchase Agreement Marketplace Solution Providers, identified 10 PPA online platforms that provide pre-PPA transaction services. They cover a wide range of specialties covering physical and financial corporate PPAs, utility PPAs, and retail PPAs, with long-term and short-term options. The Leaderboard assesses these online platforms using a range of criteria on Strategy and Execution. An executive summary of the report is available for free download on the Guidehouse Insights website.

