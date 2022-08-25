Forum Brands Appoints Aisha Khan as General Manager of Brands, Accelerating Portfolio Momentum

NEW YORK, Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Forum Brands , the world's most technology-driven e-commerce operating platform, today announced the appointment of Aisha Khan as General Manager of Brands. Based in New York, Aisha will oversee Forum's entire Brand House function, inclusive of the Brand Management, Logistics and Supply Chain, Marketing, Creative and Design, and Center of Excellence teams. She will serve on Forum's investment committee and play an active role in acquisition strategy and diligence, as the company continues to expand its portfolio of category-leading consumer brands.

Aisha has a substantial track record of success operating and scaling some of the world's preeminent e-commerce and CPG brands. She was previously Chief Strategy Officer at Packable and has also held leadership positions at Publicis, Johnson & Johnson and Vireo Health. She earned her BA and MBA from Rutgers University, where she is currently a member of the Business School Board of Advisors and a member of the Center for Women in Business.

"Aisha's expertise and leadership in e-commerce is a major addition to our already best-in-class operating team," said Forum Brands co-founder and COO, Alex Kopco. "She brings a marketplace-first DNA, deep understanding of omnichannel brand building, and long-standing experience as a scaled seller across third-party marketplaces such as Amazon and direct-to-consumer. Most importantly, her values align closely to the six principles that define who we are as a company."

"I'm thrilled to be joining this incredible team of brand builders, engineers, data scientists, and acquirers," said Aisha. "Forum sets the standard in this digital age for CPGs, with the right combination of talent, culture, technology and measured portfolio construction to thrive over the long term."

About Forum Brands:

Forum Brands is the world's most technology-driven e-commerce operating platform. Using its proprietary technology and data science, Forum buys Amazon FBA businesses in categories that consumers love and builds them into leading omnichannel brands. Forum provides entrepreneurs with efficient and lucrative opportunities to sell their business. Entrepreneurs share in the upside as Forum builds a long-term legacy for the brand they built from scratch. The team brings expertise from Amazon, McKinsey, Target, Packable, TA Associates, Cove Hill Partners, and more. Forum Brands is backed by world-class investors including Norwest Venture Partners, TriplePoint Capital, NFX, and Concrete Rose, and is headquartered in New York, New York. For more information, please visit forumbrands.com.

View original content:

SOURCE Forum Brands