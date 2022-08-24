Women & Hi Tech Announces Leading Light Award & Scholarship Nominees

Over 80 women & male allies in STEM to be celebrated on October 6th.

INDIANAPOLIS, Aug. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Women & Hi Tech is pleased to announce over 80 nominees and applicants for its Leading Light Awards & Scholarship Gala. This signature, biennial event focuses on celebrating Indiana women in STEM - women who are risk-takers, leaders, educators, mentors, and those who are changing our local STEM landscape. At the Indiana Roof Ballroom on October 6th, the organization will announce the award and scholarship recipients at a gala celebration. As one of Women & Hi Tech's Annual Corporate Sponsors, and scholarship sponsor, Bell Techlogix is proud to help share this exciting announcement.

Bell Techlogix - information technology managed services and solutions. (PRNewsFoto/Bell Techlogix) (PRNewsFoto/) (PRNewsfoto/Bell Techlogix) (PRNewswire)

The theme of this year's event will be "In This Together." Indiana's STEM community continues to grow and thrive as we all come together and innovate through diverse perspectives. Women & Hi Tech envisions STEM industries transformed by collaboration, and promotes, supports, and cheers on the women and male allies making it possible. The Leading Light Awards & Scholarship Gala is a signature, biennial event to celebrate the outstanding women and male allies who are working to advance STEM fields while cultivating a diverse pipeline of talented, future STEM leaders. When we work together to level the playing field, the outcomes are more valuable to all.

The program emcee is Jennie Lopez, head of Global Recruiting and Talent Acquisition for Eli Lilly and Company. Jennie embodies "Bring Yourself to Work" in everything she does. She empowers diversity, and engages employees and organizations, to achieve new highs. Women & Hi Tech would also like to recognize and thank Eli Lilly and Company for their Signature Sponsorship of the 2022 Leading Light Awards & Scholarship Gala.

For more information about the Leading Light Awards visit https://womenandhitech.org/2022-Leading-Light-Awards/ .

Award Nominees by Category

Equity and Inclusion Champion Award

Angel Henry , Sr. Director of Transformation Value Management Office & DEI Vice-Chair, Genesys

Candy Gee , Diversity and Inclusion Partner, Roche

Holli Harrington , Senior Director of Supplier Diversity and Diversity Officer, Indianapolis Airport Authority

Kristen Cooper , CEO and Founder, The Startup Ladies

Sonal Sheth Zawahri , Founder, Tru You

Stacey McCreery , Founder and CEO, ROI Search Group

OperationALL Male Allies Award

Glenn Keller , IT Director, Countrymark

Luke Zhang , Data Scientist, Resultant

Michael Hineline , CEO, Make Ripples LLC

Michael Loggins , Global Vice President, Information Technology, SMC

Ron Frankenfield , CEO, Bell Techlogix

Scott Bess , Executive Director, Purdue Polytechnic High Schools

Mentor Me! Award Nominees

o Jaylan Fisher , Coach, Speaker, HR Generalist, GoalFit LLC/120Water

o Teresa Conroy-Roth , Senior Technology & Business Executive, AXIA Consulting

o Wendy Stein , SVP, Site Head Indianapolis, General Manager Roche Diagnostics Operations, Roche

Leadership Award Nominees

Akilah Darden , President, The Darden Group LLC

Christine Skaggs , Advisor in Analytical Pharmaceutical Design, Eli Lilly & Co.

Danielle Shockey , Chief Executive Officer, Girl Scouts of Central Indiana

Katherine Kiang , Sr. Scientist, Eli Lilly & Co.

Linda Calvin , Tech Executive, Transcend Consulting

Mariah Oliver , Founder & CEO, Boss Babe Network

Melissa Lavella , Technical Support Supervisor, Roche

Robyn Miller , Associate Director--Digital Health Application and Operations, Eli Lilly & Co.

Risk Taker Award Nominees

Brei Cecil-Satchwell , Director of Foundation Operations, TechPoint Foundation for Youth

Faith Rainey , Manager, Customer Support Center, Roche Diagnostics

Rising Star Award Nominees

Jakki Kielty , Area Manager, Endress + Hauser

Jamie Inskeep , Director of Programs, TechPoint Foundation for Youth

Katie Obbagy , Senior Specialist - Technical Functional Excellence, Cummins Turbo Technologies

Maria Hult , Subchapter Lead- Complaint Investigation Resolution, Roche Diagnostics

Mariah Oliver , Digital Marketing Professional and Founder of Boss Babe Network, TeeSnap, BBN, Behind the Screen

Marie Hendrickson , Senior Software Engineer II, Sallie Mae Bank

Michelle Sharon , Manager, Roche Support Network Customer Support Center - Systems & Compliance, Roche Diagnostics

Pallavi Satsangi , Global Customer Quality Engineer and North America Warehouse Quality Operations Management, Cummins Inc

Sonal Sheth Zawahri , Founder, Tru You

Stephanie Sponsel , Chief Operations Officer, netlogx

You Inspire Us! Award Nominees

Akilah Darden , President, The Darden Group LLC

Jessica Baker , Consultant Scientist, Eli Lilly & Co

Katherine Kiang , Sr Scientist, Eli Lilly & Co

Katie Obbagy , Senior Specialist - Technical Functional Excellence, Cummins Turbo Technologies

Sonal Sheth Zawahri , Founder, Tru You

Terri Trabue , Contract Analyst-Gross to Net, Roche Diabetes Care

Outstanding Educator in STEM Award Nominees

Genevieve McLeish Petty , Computer Science Teacher, Cold Spring School

Megha Juneja , School Support and Coach Manager, Purdue Polytechnic High Schools

Sarah Mundy , Science Teacher, Purdue Polytechnic High Schools

Sharita Ware , Engineering and Technology Educator, East Tipp Middle School

Susan Elliott , STEM Teacher, Lowell Elementary

Outstanding Achievement in STEM Award Nominees

E. ZeNai Brooks , Controller, Corporate Responsibility and Foundation, Cummins; Chief Strategy Officer, Mind Your Business Accounting and Consulting; First Lady, New Liberty Missionary Baptist Church

Kristen Cooper , CEO and Founder, The Startup Ladies

Rabia Khan , President, Managed System Solutions

Sonal Sheth Zawahri , Founder, Tru You

Change the Landscape Award Nominees

Akilah Darden , President, The Darden Group LLC

Christine Krull , Program Director, Roche

Dawn Rosemond , Firm Diversity Partner, Barnes & Thornburg LLP; Published Author (Boss Presence), Speaker and Founder, Reign Today

Deborah Pollack Milgate , Partner, Barnes & Thornburg

Sarah Burns , Senior Director, Global Scientific Communications, Eli Lilly & Co.

Stacey McCreery , Founder and CEO, ROI Search Group

Scholarship and Grant Applicants by Category

Undergraduate Scholarship Applicants

Alivia Fields , Cellular, Molecular, and Developmental Biology, Purdue University

Courtney Mummert , Interior Design Science, Ball State University

Jaden Soller , Cybersecurity, Anderson University

Jazlyn Collyear , Cybersecurity, Indiana Tech

Jordan Clark , Engineering, Taylor University

Odessa Lyon , Biology, Indiana University

Rebecca Boyd , Chemistry, Purdue University

Zoe Barnsfather , Integrative and Organismal Biology, Indiana University

Allie McClure , Mechanical Engineering, University of Indianapolis

Amerti Guta , Cellular and Molecular Biology and Biochemistry, DePauw University

Audrey Harrison , Neurobiology and Physiology, Purdue University

Corissa McClammer , Biotechnology, Ivy Tech Community College

Danielle Cook , Information Systems, Indiana Institute of Technology

Ella Virt , Cybersecurity, Purdue University

Evie Iles , New Media and Informatics, IUPUI

Gracie Hicks , Biomedical Engineering and Chemistry, Marian University

Hannah Ruppert , Engineering, Indiana Wesleyan University

Jadelynn Logan , Biology & Computer Science, Ball State University & Ivy Tech Community College

Jessica Djessa , Engineering, Hanover College

Kimeesha Graham , Electrical Engineering and Chemistry, Marian University & IUPUI

Lauren Davis , Chemistry & Spanish, Saint Mary's College

Lily Woeste , Biomedical Engineering and Biology, Marian University

McKenna Stahl , Kinesiology, Purdue University

Rashi Tyagi , Computer Science, IUPUI

Samantha Schick , Biology with a focus in Pre-Veterinary Medicine, Franklin College

Sara Lake , Nursing, Manchester University

Summer Sexton , Informatics, Media Arts, and Science, IUPUI

Stephanie Lawrence , Computer Science and Mechanical Engineering, Marian University & Purdue University

Graduate Scholarship Applicants

Anusuya Das , Law. IU McKinney School of Law

Jalynn Gorman , Occupational Therapy, Huntington University

Kelly Orze , Physician Assistant Studies, Franklin College

Kimberly Wheaten , Epidemiology - Concentration in Diabetes and Cancer, IUPUI

Lovette Coston , Information Systems, Indiana Wesleyan University

Mariah Judy , Physical Therapy, University of Indianapolis

Michiko Jackson , Information and Communication Sciences, Ball State University

Professional Development Grant Applicants

LaJoi Robinson , Startup Ladies Membership

Dinah Allen , UX/UI Design Certificate

About Women & Hi Tech

Women & Hi Tech is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization founded in Indianapolis in 1999. Women & Hi Tech is a pillar of the Indiana STEM community and provides valuable resources to STEM professionals and students. With a membership of almost 2000 professionals and students operated by an all-volunteer working Board of Directors and Emeritus Members, Women & Hi Tech is the only non-profit organization founded and focused in Indiana that is dedicated to changing the landscape of women represented in STEM to be equally inclusive to all.

About Bell Techlogix:

Bell Techlogix provides transformational Next Generation Digital Workplace and Infrastructure Management solutions to large and mid-market enterprises, as well as the public sector. With services that build, integrate and support the next wave of operational transformation Bell Techlogix provides a true client partnership and an enhanced digital experience. Bell Techlogix provides a flexible approach that is globally capable but locally oriented that will systematically allow you to achieve growth, cost-savings and acceleration of your business.

For more information on Bell Techlogix, please visit us on the web at https://belltechlogix.com/industry-solutions/education/, follow us on Twitter, like us on LinkedIn or Facebook.

Women & Hi Tech Logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Bell Techlogix and Women & Hi Tech