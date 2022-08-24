Smile Doctors to Provide Free Children's Books with Scholastic Literacy Partnership

OSO's 340+ clinics are on a mission to give all children the opportunity to experience the joy of reading

GEORGETOWN, Texas, Aug. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of its commitment to uplifting the communities it serves and making a positive impact on children's futures, Smile Doctors, the largest and fastest-growing ortho-focused dental support organization (OSO) in the U.S., has launched an organization-wide Scholastic Literacy Partnership program. The program will provide free books to children in the communities the brand's 340+ affiliated practices serve.

Children pick out books at a Smile Doctors affiliated practice. (PRNewswire)

Through this partnership, the Smile Doctors network of affiliated practices aims to enhance reading development in their communities by helping build home libraries to foster a culture of literacy, provide access to age-appropriate books and empower families to build their children's reading skills with practice every night at home. Any child who is enrolled in Smile Doctors' Rising Star program can stop into a participating clinic to pick out a free book.

The brand's Rising Star program is focused on providing complimentary, high-quality, early orthodontic care for children ages 7 to 10. Bringing a child in for a consultation at a young age, may ease the correction of some orthodontic treatment in the future and prepares them to reach their full smile potential. Any child between 7 and 10 years old can be enrolled in the Rising Star program to receive an exam at no cost.

"The Scholastic Literacy Partnership is a perfect alignment with our Rising Star program. We are proud to be a resource to inspire early and continued reading and orthodontic care, as both are important investments in the future of our children," said Jenn McClain DeJong, CMO of Smile Doctors.

In addition to the books available at the clinics, Smile Doctors affiliated practices are partnering with local schools to provide free books for classrooms and educational "Tooth Talk" visits by local team members. The brand is also partnering with local libraries and after-school programs to provide even more children with access to books in the community.

"Creating confident smiles in our community is what we do, so when we had the opportunity to partner with Scholastic to provide books to area families, it was a no-brainer. Seeing the smiles on our patients' faces, when they come to the clinic and pick up a book, aligns with the "why" behind what we do," shared Ryan Hurley, D.D.S., M.S. from Hurley & Volk Orthodontics in the Chicagoland area.

On Thursday, Aug. 25 at 6pm CT, Smile Doctors will kick off its virtual read-aloud events with How to Catch the Tooth Fairy by Adam Wallace being read by Dr. Joyce Jamerson, a Scholastic Education strategist. The event will be streamed live on Smile Doctors' Instagram, Facebook and TikTok for families to tune in together at home. Click HERE to RSVP. The second event will be hosted on Thursday, Sept. 29 at 6pm CT with My Toothbrush is Missing by Jan Thomas read by Scholastic Education's Vice President of Academic Planning and Solution Development, Mr. Jimmy Brehm.

"We are proud to partner with Smile Doctors and share the joy of reading that so many generations of people have enjoyed with Scholastic," shared Allison Bobbitt, Account Executive, Scholastic.

The Smile Doctors network of affiliated practices continues to explore opportunities to partner with local organizations and schools. To connect with the local practice nearest you to learn more about the Scholastic Literacy Partnership or to donate books, visit smiledoctors.com.

About Smile Doctors, LLC

Smile Doctors, LLC, is the largest ortho-focused dental support organization (OSO) in the U.S. The organization has the fastest-growing network of leading orthodontists. With more than 340 convenient locations in 25 states, Smile Doctors has a rich history of developing and growing affiliated practices by providing tools and technology that allow their orthodontists to focus entirely on patient care. Smile Doctors is the largest network of Diamond Plus Invisalign® providers. Smile Doctors orthodontists are proud members of the American Association of Orthodontists, and American Dental Association, and host for the Lecture Center for Orthodontic Excellence. Smile Doctors' mission is to create confident smiles that inspire the best in their patients, each other, and the communities they serve. For more information, please visit: www.smiledoctors.com .

About Scholastic

Scholastic is the largest and most trusted children's book publisher in the world. Founded in 1920, Scholastic has been working with educators, parents, and community partners in support of literacy for over 100 years. Scholastic is home to an unparalleled roster of acclaimed authors and literacy experts. In addition to working to ensure children have access to high quality, authentic literature, Scholastic is committed to developing research-based print and digital instructional programs to support literacy development from birth to high school.

Contact:

smiledoctors@zimmerman.com

The Zimmerman Agency

Smile Doctors is the largest OSO in the U.S. (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Smile Doctors