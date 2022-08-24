GIGABYTE AERO Partners with ArtCenter College of Design

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The world's leading computer brand, GIGABYTE, is proud to announce a collaboration with ArtCenter College of Design, aiming to present the new ideas to improve future creators' working experience with GIGABYTE AERO 16 Creator Laptop. Specifically designed for creators, the AERO 16 is equipped with a 16:10 4K OLED screen and certificated by color authorities, X-Rite and Pantone, granting all creators precise visual effects on their creative journey. Students and faculty members across three different departments will explore and redefine the future creative workflow and learn through first-hand industry insights from the GIGABYTE AERO brand.

Group photo of students with faculty members and the GIGABYTE sponsors at the midterm presentation on the campus of ArtCenter College of Design. Photo Credit to David Mocarski, Chair of Undergraduate and Graduate Spatial Experience Design at ArtCenter College of Design. (PRNewswire)

As the spirit of GIGABYTE dedicated to professional creators, AERO focuses on rationality and sensibility during the design process, bringing the existing image of electronic products to fit in every working scenario seamlessly. Leveraging the extraordinary technology and powerful functionality, the design team of GIGABYTE provides the user-centered design to make every step of AERO more synchronized to what creators truly need.

Multi-departments in action

ArtCenter College of Design has assembled a team from three different departments, including Product Design, Interaction Design, and Spatial Experience Design, all contributing to this unique opportunity. GIGABYTE engaged with the project through various touch-points with the class while providing critiques and suggestions to the research from each group.

Students exploring the AERO brand

This 14-week partnership of study kicked off on May 19, 2022 and took the class through various stages. Students first started the research on creators' workflow during the kick-off session and analyzed the pain points that frustrate creators the most. During the R&D stage, students gathered in groups to concentrate on developing a strong understanding of GIGABYTE AERO 16 Creator Laptop and expanded the future creators vision into three distinct ideas, from product designs to virtual spaces. At the next stage of midterm presentation, students condensed the three ideas into one direction that the group then developed further. Lastly, students presented the final presentation of their reformulated AERO vision as well as the creative pathway for AERO to explore in the next decade.

