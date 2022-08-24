Former SEC Chair Jay Clayton, Former Federal Reserve Governor Kevin Warsh, and Meta's Head of Research Pratiti Raychoudhury Join as Electric Advisors

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Electric Capital is delighted to announce that Jay Clayton, Kevin Warsh, and Pratiti Raychoudhury are joining as advisors to support Web3 projects and founders.

Building companies and protocols in Web3 is incredibly challenging. Founders must create easy-to-use products on entirely new software platforms, navigate complex and nuanced regulatory questions, and understand the world's financial plumbing. Electric advisors are the world's leading experts in these areas and are available to help Electric Capital portfolio companies navigate these challenges.

Who are Electric advisors?

Electric advisors are experts across product, engineering, research, design, legal, regulatory, finance, and economics. Web3 founders in the Electric community leverage this network to help solve their biggest strategic challenges.

By bringing together experts in product design, the global financial system, and regulation, Electric Capital founders are able to accelerate innovation and the adoption of Web3 tools.

Jay Clayton

Jay Clayton served as the 32nd Chairman of the Securities and Exchange Commission between 2017 and 2020, where he worked with the CFTC, the Treasury Department and the Federal Reserve to address the classification and regulation of digital assets. His focus was on making public capital markets more accessible by recognizing and adapting to rapid changes in technology. Chairman Clayton is an Adjunct Professor at the Wharton School and the Carey School of Law at the University of Pennsylvania, and currently serves as Lead Independent Director of Apollo Global Management.

Chairman Clayton is a champion for responsible innovation that benefits investors and consumers, while safeguarding against fraud and manipulation. He is an active advocate for improving cybersecurity, highlighting the dangers of poor corporate security, the importance of resiliency, and the necessity of modernizing software infrastructure. His experience provides founders with invaluable expertise balancing rapid consumer innovation with necessary regulatory protections.

Kevin Warsh

Kevin Warsh served as a member of the Federal Reserve Board of Governors between 2006 and 2011. As the central bank's point man during the global financial crisis, he was a key architect of the policy response that ultimately averted economic collapse. Governor Warsh previously served as Special Assistant to the President for Economic Policy, Executive Secretary of the White House National Economic Council, and executive director at Morgan Stanley & Co. Currently, Warsh is the Shepard Family Distinguished Visiting Fellow in Economics at Stanford University's Hoover Institution and its Graduate School of Business. He is a partner of Stanley Druckenmiller at Duquesne Family Office LLC and a member of the board of directors of UPS, Inc.

Warsh is a leading monetary policy expert. He writes frequently on matters of economics and finance, especially the effects of macroeconomic forces on growth, productivity, and innovation. His service in the public and private sectors provides valuable insight on financial infrastructure, capital markets, trade and capital flows, and recent developments in central bank digital currencies (CBDCs) and stablecoins.

Pratiti Raychoudhury

Pratiti Raychoudhury is VP, Head of Research at Meta, leading teams across Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, MetaQuest and more. She oversees an organization of over 1,200 researchers around the world and has held a number of leadership roles at Meta since joining in 2010. She was instrumental in helping navigate Facebook's existential move from Web to Mobile, and led the product strategy behind some of Facebook's most popular and utilized products including Timelines, Marketplace, Facebook Developer Platform and many others. Most recently she has been instrumental in shepherding Meta's research work on wellbeing and social issues.

Raychoudhury is deeply invested in how research informs product development and how the things built by Meta connect people around the world in inspiring ways. She is hyper focused on building products that address the diverse needs of our global world and ensuring her teams reflect the diverse perspectives and communities they serve.

Prior to joining Meta, Raychoudhury was the Director of Customer Insights at Yahoo!, as well as one of PayPal's first market researchers where she spent four years leading the Consumer Research team.

About Electric Capital

Electric Capital is one of the largest crypto-native, venture capital firms that invests globally. Electric recently announced $1 billion in fresh capital to invest in early-stage Web3 companies and protocols with investment sizes ranging from $1m to $50m. Electric is unique in its ability to provide founders with deep expertise in engineering, product design, token economic design, liquidity provisioning, on-chain governance support and cryptography because two-thirds of the Electric Capital team are engineers or product designers and over half of the team are former founders with successful exits. Electric Capital's investments include category leading companies such as Aven, Bitwise, Bitnomial, Certora, dYdX, Frax, Hashflow, Magic Eden, NEAR, Slingshot and more.

For more information, please visit electriccapital.com .

