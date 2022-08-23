QMed Innovations Partners with Medical Tracking Solutions

QMed Innovations to integrate location and temperature data with MTS platform and offer iTraycer case and inventory management application.

MIDDLETOWN, R.I., Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- QMed Innovations, pioneering IoT-powered solutions for global asset management of surgical trays and implant inventory, has announced its partnership with Medical Tracking Solutions (MTS).

QMed Innovations, Inc. (PRNewswire)

"The partnership with MTS will expand the value of our autonomous cellular IoT-based location and temperature data by integrating them into the iTraycer case and inventory management platform," said Victor Nunes, founder and CEO of QMed Innovations. "Though we offer an API feed that will allow our data to be imported into any software application, some of our customers are interested in a comprehensive offering that already incorporates our asset tracking data. MTS is a leading player in the medical device logistics vertical and we look forward to a strong partnership."

The Power of Data – Improving Your Bottom Line

The Quest sensor was designed to withstand autoclave temperatures, allowing QMed to collect valuable actionable data including tray turns. The QVue portal offers insight that will help customers:

Improve Tray Turns

Increase Sales Rep Efficiency

Reduce Field Inventory

Locate Lost Trays

Facilitate Audit Management

Support Recall Management

Reduce Freight Cost

Provide Inspection/Calibration Tracking

About QMed Innovations

QMed Innovations, 2021 Gold Edison Award winner, enables medical device manufacturers, distributors, and providers to better track their instruments and implants, the industry's only autonomous cellular IoT-driven technology for global asset management. QMed helps reduce healthcare costs in the surgical suite by automatic delivery of data and analytics for unprecedented insights. Visit qmedinnovations.com. Follow us on LinkedIn.

About Medical Tracking Solutions

Medical Tracking Solutions Inc., a team of medical device industry experts, developed iTraycer to meet the day-to-day challenges of medical device companies. The system's multifunctional software facilitates communication and collaboration across the enterprise and enables companies to make critical, fact-based decisions with real-time information. Visit www.medicaltracking.com. Follow us on Linkedin

All product and service names mentioned herein are the trademarks of their respective owners.

Media Contact

Farzin Khaghani

QMed Innovations, Inc.

fkhaghani@qmedinnovations.com

401-619-6898

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE QMed Innovations, Inc.