MARLIN HAWK BUILDS LEGAL, RISK, AND COMPLIANCE EXECUTIVE SEARCH PRACTICE WITH THE APPOINTMENT OF AN INDUSTRY LEADER

Brandy Russell joins the global executive search firm as a Client Partner working to help build corporate legal teams to deal with today's changing landscape

NEW YORK, Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Marlin Hawk —a global executive search and leadership advisory partner—today announced the appointment of Brandy Russell as Client Partner in the legal, risk, and compliance space. Previously a practicing attorney, Brandy's inside perspective on the types of knowledge and skills today's corporate legal teams need to have will set Marlin Hawk's legal practice apart. Corporate legal teams need leaders who understand law from a larger business perspective and must include knowledge of changing data privacy laws, sustainability matters, and highly regulated arenas like healthcare and finance.

"We have long believed that a specialist legal practice would be very beneficial and additive to Marlin Hawk and our broader strategy to influence across the top table in our current and prospective clients," said John-Claude Hesketh , Global Managing Partner, Marlin Hawk. "Having started her career as a lawyer, Brandy is uniquely positioned to provide expert advice in her field and can draw on first-hand experience when addressing client challenges."

Brandy has deep experience leading General Counsel and Chief Compliance Officer searches, as well as searches for senior reports to the General Counsel, such as Regional/Divisional General Counsels, Corporate Secretaries, Chief IP Counsels, and Chief Securities Counsels. Her legal and compliance clients include publicly and privately held companies that span a variety of industries, including financial services, retail, consumer products, technology, insurance, and healthcare.

"In the last few years, corporate legal departments have faced unprecedented challenges related to an increasingly changeable regulatory landscape, consumer and shareholder activism driving accountability around ESG initiatives, and attracting and retaining top-level talent in an extraordinarily active market," said Brandy Russell, Client Partner, legal, risk and compliance, Marlin Hawk. "Lawyers in the corporate world and those supporting them need to be more than just legal advisors. They need to be business and operationally savvy leaders, too."

Brandy joins Marlin Hawk from DHR International, where she was a Partner in the Legal, Compliance, and Risk practice. Before joining DHR, Brandy was a Managing Director in the In-House Practice Group at Major, Lindsey & Africa. Before that, she practiced as a commercial litigator in the New York offices of Anderson, Kill & Olick, P.C., McKee Nelson, LLP, and Bingham McCutchen, LLP.

Brandy holds a J.D. from the Benjamin N. Cardozo School of Law at Yeshiva University, an M.A. in Comparative Literature, and a B.A. in Comparative Literature and Creative Writing from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

Marlin Hawk is quickly becoming a leader in the industry, with a global footprint and a cross-industry approach that fulfills the needs of diverse candidates and organizations while still providing an intimate, hands-on process. The company's methodology lets the team quickly understand clients' immediate needs with their long-term strategy and goals.

