Interplay Learning Announces the Release of New Online Workplace Safety Training

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Workplace safety is a top priority for companies across the globe. To help businesses keep their employees safe, Interplay Learning is releasing new workplace safety training for the essential skilled trades.

This on-demand training includes new courses on Bloodborne Pathogens Awareness, Heat Stress Recognition and Prevention, Hazard Communications, Electrically Safe to Work Procedures, Hot Work, and more. With Interplay's affordable safety training courses, companies can quickly equip their teams with the knowledge and skills to perform work safely and minimize risk.

Interplay's Safety catalog will include more than 30 hours of workplace safety training featuring short, entertaining videos that can be accessed on demand from a phone, tablet, or desktop computer. The catalog also features a hands-on, 3D simulation course teaching the tasks and requirements of establishing safe work conditions when working with electricity.

Companies using Interplay can quickly deliver consistent training to their entire team and allow workers to train in their downtime. Interplay also makes it easy for companies to track compliance and comprehension using course assignments, built-in quizzes, and progress tracking.

With these new offerings, Interplay now offers one-stop-shopping for both safety training and award-winning, hands-on skilled trades training. Employees can quickly gain the knowledge to work safely while also taking advantage of a full online catalog of hands-on technical training for HVAC, Electrical, Plumbing, Multi-Family, Facilities Maintenance, and Solar. Using short video courses, immersive 3D simulations, VR, knowledge checks, and coaching, Interplay can rapidly train and upskill workers for increased productivity.

"Interplay gives companies the best of both worlds by offering safety and technical training in one affordable online training solution," said Doug Donovan, CEO of Interplay Learning. "We are excited to help companies build a culture of safety, reduce incidents, and keep workers healthy while also giving them a pathway to develop the technical skills of their entire team."

Interplay's safety training will help prepare workers to identify and avoid potential hazards, equipping them with the skills to handle situations effectively and giving employers increased confidence that their workforce is ready to take on jobs safely and effectively.

Interplay Learning, a global provider of scalable, highly effective hands-on digital learning simulations for the HVAC, plumbing, electrical, solar and facilities maintenance industries, is building better training, better careers and better lives for its customers and their employees. Interplay Learning's digital experiential learning platform, SkillMill, conveniently turns any space into a training lab with short video courses, 3D simulations, knowledge checks, and other advanced features that prepare users to be job-ready in weeks, not years.

For more information, visit https://www.interplaylearning.com .

About Interplay Learning

Since 2016, Austin-based Interplay Learning has been building better training, better careers and better lives for its customers and their employees. Its award-winning online and VR training for the essential skilled trades, including HVAC, Plumbing, Electrical, Solar, Multi-Family Maintenance and Facilities Maintenance workforces, is scalable and more effective than traditional training methods. By leveraging immersive learning technology, Interplay's customers are able to train and practice hands-on learning from a desktop, phone, tablet or in virtual reality. The result is a highly trained employee who is job-ready in weeks, not years. Its digital learning platform, SkillMill, conveniently turns any space into a training lab with its short video courses, 3D simulations, knowledge checks, coaching and connectivity. Recent accolades include recognition by Fast Company's World Changing Ideas Awards in the Education, General Excellence and On the Rise categories. Welcome to the next generation of the skilled labor workforce. Visit https://www.interplaylearning.com to learn more.

