The Minnesota Twins Bring ARound, First Shared Augmented Reality Experience in a Live Sports Venue, to Target Field

MINNEAPOLIS and NEW YORK, Aug. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Minnesota Twins announced the public launch of ARound , a first-of-its-kind stadium-level shared augmented reality (AR) platform, at Target Field in Minneapolis. This first-ever experience in a live sports setting keeps audiences engaged by capturing their attention during game downtime through immersive, interactive and shared experiences with fellow fans across the venue.

ARound, a first-of-its-kind stadium-level shared AR platform, comes to the Minneapolis Twins' Target Field.

ARound, part of Stagwell (NASDAQ: STGW), uses 3D spatial computing to localize content to individual users throughout the venue, enabling Target Field's 40,000 attendees to see the same real-time 3D effects and participate in the same shared experiences. Using the ARound app, fans point their smartphone at the field to open up a universe of multi-user AR games such as Batter Up, Blockbuster, and Fishin' Frenzy – all designed to be played by interfacing with the physical ballpark and fellow fans in real time.

"We're excited to introduce our fans to this never-before-seen technology as we continue to evolve and enhance the Target Field experience," said Minnesota Twins Senior Director, Brand Experience & Innovation Chris Iles. "Part multi-player video game, part augmented reality, with the ability for future expansion into an interactive next-gen stats platform, we believe what we've built with ARound will provide fans a next-level experience available only at Target Field."

"Current AR platforms isolate users in singular experiences. ARound believes massive, multi-user AR enables a host of creative opportunities to redefine what it means to be part of a connected fan experience," said ARound Founder and CEO Josh Beatty. "Be it a player, a mascot, a brand, a play or even another fan, ARound captures people's attention and brings them closer to what's right in front of them – during times they might otherwise be unengaged and on their phones – turning distraction to interaction and enhancing their overall experience."

Fans can see and interact with real-time content led by action on the field, such as after homeruns, mascot races, or when the Twins take the field. During natural downtime, users can compete against their friends or fans in other sections to see who can knock down the most virtual blocks in the real-life outfield by throwing virtual baseballs or hot dogs at the structure.

"Shared augmented reality is the next frontier that sports teams, brands and other organizations should adopt as they look for ways to engage their audiences," said Stagwell Chairman and CEO Mark Penn. "At Stagwell, we don't just talk about the next frontiers of marketing and technology – we build them, and support founders through their growth."

ARound was the winner of Stagwell's annual "Shark Tank" innovation competition which invests in new product ideas proposed by the network's 13,000+ employees. ARound is part of the Stagwell Marketing Cloud, a proprietary suite of SaaS and DaaS tools built for the in-house marketer, spanning campaign ideation to activation and analysis. Products within the cloud include PRophet , a predictive AI platform for PR professionals; Koalifyed , an end-to-end influencer management platform; the Harris Brand Platform , delivering competitive brand intelligence; and more.

About Stagwell

Stagwell is the challenger network built to transform marketing. We deliver scaled creative performance for the world's most ambitious brands, connecting culture-moving creativity with leading-edge technology to harmonize the art and science of marketing. Led by entrepreneurs, our 13,000+ specialists in 34+ countries are unified under a single purpose: to drive effectiveness and improve business results for their clients. Join us at www.stagwellglobal.com .

About Minnesota Twins Baseball Club

The Minnesota Twins are a Major League Baseball team competing in the Central Division of the American League. The franchise has been a staple of the Minnesota sports and philanthropy scene since moving to the state in 1961. In addition to two World Series titles (1987 and 1991), the Twins have won 12 Division Championships (1969, 1987, 1970, 1991, 2002, 2003, 2004, 2006, 2009, 2010, 2019 and 2020) and three American League pennants (1965, 1987 and 1991). Since 2010, the Twins have played their home games at the award-winning Target Field in downtown Minneapolis. In addition, the Minnesota Twins Community Fund donates more than $1 million annually to benefit youth baseball and softball across Twins Territory. For additional information on the Minnesota Twins, please visit: twinsbaseball.com .

Media Contacts:

Minnesota Twins

Matt Hodson

MattHodson@twinsbaseball.com

ARound

Sarah Arvizo

pr@stagwellglobal.com

