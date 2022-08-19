SHOCKING THE PERFORMANCE WORLD: THE 576-HP KIA EV6 GT DEBUTS AT MONTEREY CAR WEEK

EV6 GT Shocks the Performance Car Establishment at the World's Most Exclusive Gathering of Automotive Enthusiasts

Most powerful Kia production vehicle ever: 576-HP all-electric Kia EV6 GT accelerates from 0 to 60 mph in 3.4 seconds, with a top speed of 161 mph 1

Engineered to compete with supercars: AMCI-certified winner of drag race against Ferrari Roma and Lamborghini Huracan Evo

Optimized for performance: 77.4 kWh battery with a 160kW front motor and a 270kW rear motor, "Drift Mode" to unlock increased capacity and performance, larger diameter disc brakes (15" front / 14.2" rear) with quad-piston front calipers, stiffened chassis, quicker ratio steering, electronically controlled suspension, and Electronic Limited-Slip Differential (e-LSD)

GT exterior design flourishes: Unique front and rear fasciae, neon accents, and 21-inch wheels set EV6 GT apart

Driver-focused cabin enhancements: Unique, racing-inspired sport bucket seats and neon green dash accents

20 standard active Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS)

Engineered for peak charging: World-first 800V multi-charging architecture enables ultra-fast DC charging to recharge 10 to 80 percent state-of-charge in under 18 minutes

Available at Kia retailers nationwide from Q4 2022

MONTEREY, Calif., Aug. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Kia America revealed the 576-hp EV6 GT performance crossover for the first time in North America at The Quail, a Motorsports Gathering. The presence of the EV6 GT alongside supercars from around the world during the annual Monterey Car Week celebrations solidifies Kia's place among the fastest and most sophisticated players.

Experience the full interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/8988355-kia-ev6-gt-debuts-monterey-car-week/

"The EV6 GT ushers in the next chapter of the Plan S electrification story for Kia, elevating the EV6's thrilling performance and effortless drivability beyond expectations," said Steven Center, COO and Executive Vice President, Kia America. "Moving toward our tailpipe zero-emissions goals has never been as exhilarating."

The arrival of the EV6 GT, the most powerful Kia production vehicle yet produced, marks a new era for electrification and the Kia brand. Based on the award-winning E-GMP modular platform, the EV6 GT elevates the discourse and expands the limits surrounding electric performance vehicles.

Electric Performance Dialed to a New Level

The EV6 GT raises the threshold of performance for the already potent EV6 lineup, with a dual-motor e-AWD powertrain that sends power to all four wheels. An energy-dense 77.4-kWh Nickel-Cobalt-Manganese (80/10/10) battery pack serves a front-mounted 160kW motor, combined with a rear-mounted 270kW motor, to produce a combined power output of 430 kW (576 hp) and 546 lb.-ft. of torque. The EV6 GT accelerates from 0 to 60 mph in 3.4 seconds, and top speed rises to 161 mph. In independent testing performed by leading third party AMCI, the EV6 GT out-accelerated a Ferrari Roma and Lamborghini Huracan Evo Spyder RWD.

The performance upgrades that define the EV6 GT also include a dedicated sport suspension with electronically controlled dampers and unique front suspension performance components. Dynamic damping control offers sporty handling and a balanced, comfortable ride. Traction and stability are enhanced by an electronic Limited Slip Differential (e-LSD) when cornering, by directing torque to the wheels with most grip. Larger ventilated front (15-inch) and rear (14.2) disc brakes with monoblock calipers are standard. Z-rated Goodyear Eagle F1 tires fitted with 21-inch alloy wheels are also standard on the EV6 GT.

The EV6 GT introduces GT Drive Mode, My Drive Mode, and Drift Mode, in addition to the Eco, Normal, Sport, and Snow drive modes offered on other EV6 models. With the push of a button on the steering wheel, GT Drive Mode optimizes the performance of the EV6 GT's motors, braking, steering, suspension, e-LSD, and Electronic Stability Control (ESC) systems into their most dynamic settings. Drivers can also create custom-tailored settings to suit individual driving preferences using My Drive Mode. For an even more controllable driving experience, selectable Drift Mode allows drivers to distribute power to the rear wheels. Two additional sounds unique to the EV6 GT join the roster of customizable Active Sound Design options.

The EV6 GT benefits from the ability to recharge at a rate similar to its eye-opening acceleration. It features 800V fast charging capabilities, which enables drivers to replenish 80 percent of battery capacity in under 18 minutes at 350-kW chargers. The EV6 GT features a strong body structure that utilizes 75 percent high-strength steel and ultra-high strength steel, as well as the world-first, mass-produced integrated drive axle (IDA) to enhance durability and handling, combining wheel bearings with the drive shaft to save weight.

'Opposites United' with a hint of neon

Imagined and brought to life by Kia's design studios in Seoul, Frankfurt and Irvine, the styling of EV6 GT is a worldwide collaboration inspired by a design philosophy called "Opposites United," which fuses cues and inspirations from the contrasts found in nature and everyday life. A long wheelbase and short overhangs maximize interior space with a flat floor; underfloor mounted battery placement enables a low center of gravity for stability.

Subtle exterior and interior flourishes distinguish the EV6 GT. Front and rear fasciae unique to the GT emphasize vehicle width, and a rear aero spoiler and a diffuser complete the GT transformation. Bespoke 21-inch alloy wheels with neon-accented brake calipers communicate the high-performance credentials and stopping power of the EV6 GT. Inside, vegan suede-trimmed, deeply bolstered performance front bucket seats are inscribed with the 'GT' moniker and green piping. Premium, EV6 GT-only touches adorn the cabin, including neon accents, lightweight front bucket seats, and a striped motif on the upper dashboard and front center armrest. Ambient lighting across the door panels, center console and dashboard delivers a soothing glow.

EV6 in a nutshell

Like all EV6 models, the EV6 GT is part of the Kia "Plan S" strategy to launch at least two battery-electric vehicles (BEV) per year and build a full line-up of 14 BEVs by 2027. The EV6 GT showcases the world-first patented multi-charging system supporting 400v and 800v DC charging, which works on DC chargers with speeds ranging from 50kW to 350kW. Innovative Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) functionality makes the EV6 GT a power source on wheels, to support everything from home improvement projects to camping and tailgating.2 Electricity flows from the high-energy battery to an Integrated Charging Control Unit (ICCU), providing 1,900 watts of power to electrical appliances, devices, tools, and recreational equipment.

The EV6 offers a wide array of standard and available technology features, and a roster of standard and available features that enhance safety and convenience. As part of Kia's overall commitment to safety, the EV6 has a comprehensive list of 20 standard active Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS).3

When it goes on sale in Q4 2022, the EV6 GT will be available nationwide at Kia retailers. All EV6 GT buyers will receive a charging credit of 1,000 kWh at Electrify America stations, useable over a three-year period. Pricing is subject to an announcement closer to vehicle launch.

Kia America – about us

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Kia America continues to top quality surveys and is recognized as one of the 100 Best Global Brands by Interbrand. Kia serves as the "Official Automotive Partner" of the NBA and offers a complete range of vehicles sold through a network of more than 750 dealers in the U.S., including cars and SUVs proudly assembled in America.

For media information, including photography, visit www.kiamedia.com. To receive custom email notifications for press releases the moment they are published, subscribe at www.kiamedia.com/us/en/newsalert.

1 Actual results may vary depending on options, driving conditions, driving habits, and your vehicle's condition. Verification of these results should not be attempted. Always drive safely and obey all traffic laws.

2 V2L can be used until the battery's charge falls to 10 percent. The 36 consecutive hours is only if the maximum 1,900 watts is being drawn from the vehicle and the battery starts at a 100% charge; power can be drawn for even longer if the wattage needed is lower.

3 No system, no matter how advanced, can compensate for all driver error and/or driving conditions. Always drive safely.

