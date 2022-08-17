Blockworks Gathers the World's Leading Financial and Crypto Institutions to Discuss Crypto's Role as a Macro Asset

NEW YORK, Aug. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Blockworks' Digital Asset Summit (DAS) returns for its fourth year — this time, to The Glasshouse in New York City on Sept. 13-14, 2022. A record number of investors will be attending, as governments and institutions alike recognize the impact and maturation of digital assets.

"Institutional involvement hasn't slowed down despite the market crash," said Blockworks' co-founder Michael Ippolito. "Today we're seeing more interest from everyone from BlackRock to bulge brackets, and everyone in between."

DAS: NYC will bring together financial institutions, family offices, financial advisers, investment banks, crypto protocols, exchanges, RIAs, hedge funds, prime brokers, venture capitalists and other industry professionals to discuss how digital assets can evolve and be recognized as a macro asset.

More than 700 institutions and 300 funds representing $800 billion in assets under management will be in attendance to hear from over 100 speakers, including:

Fidelity, Director of Global Macro

JPMorgan, Head of Onyx Digital Assets & Blockchain Launch

FTX, Head of Ventures

Morgan Stanley, Head of Emerging Markets Equity

Apollo Global Management, Head of Digital Asset Strategy

State Street Digital, Vice President

Circle, Vice President of Finance, Treasury and Corporate Development

Compound Labs, Founder

dYdX, Founder

The past two years of sold-out attendance and the industry's rapid growth prompted Blockworks to expand the topics covered during the two-day conference, which include:

Crypto's Institutional Lending Market

Institutional Access to DeFi

Bailouts: Crypto's Financial Crisis

Security and Risk Management: Taking a Step Back to Move Forward

Navigating Regulatory Uncertainty

The State of Crypto Market Structure: Liquidity, Arbitrage & Security

Through fireside chats, panels and networking opportunities—including an exclusive dinner for VIP guests and speakers and an after-party open to all attendees—guests will have access to unparalleled insights shared by leaders from both traditional finance and the crypto ecosystem.

