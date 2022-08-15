Holland America Line Simplifies COVID-19 Procedures

Streamlined protocols meet public health goals while giving greater access for guests who are excited to cruise

SEATTLE, Aug. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Holland America Line is updating its "Travel Well" COVID-19 protocols and procedures, including requirements for vaccinations and pre-cruise testing that meet public health goals while recognizing the evolving nature of the COVID-19 situation. These changes will go into effect for cruises departing on or after Sept. 6, 2022.

Under the simplified procedures, for most voyages up to 15 nights, vaccinated guests will no longer have to test before cruising and unvaccinated guests will be welcomed with a self-test within three days of sailing. The new protocols do not apply to itineraries for countries where local regulations may vary, including Canada, Australia and Greece.

"Our guests have been excited to return to cruising, and these changes will make it easier for more guests to explore the world in a safe and enjoyable environment," said Gus Antorcha, president of Holland America Line. "The new, simplified protocols recognize the evolving nature of COVID-19 while still ensuring we protect the health of our guests, team members and the communities we visit."

Key changes for cruises up to 15 nights (Ages 5 and older, not including full Panama Canal transits, trans-ocean and designated remote voyages):

Vaccinated guests must provide evidence of vaccination status prior to embarkation. Pre-cruise testing is no longer required .

Unvaccinated guests are welcomed aboard and must provide results of a negative medically supervised or self-test taken within three days of embarkation.

Protocols for cruises 16 nights or longer (plus full Panama Canal transit, trans-ocean and designated remote voyages, ages 5 and older):

All guests will be required to submit a medically supervised COVID-19 test with written negative result. The test must be taken within three days of embarkation.

Guests must be vaccinated or request an exemption.

Guests on longer voyages will be provided additional information about protocols based on ports visited. Guests can continue to submit documents electronically ahead of embarkation for a simple and faster check-in process. Holland America Line recommends that guests visit the TravelWell section of the company's website for updates prior to cruise departure, as well as instructions on how to provide results of a negative test.

About Holland America Line [a division of Carnival Corporation and plc (NYSE: CCL and CUK)]

Holland America Line has been exploring the world since 1873 and was the first cruise line to offer adventures to Alaska and the Yukon nearly 75 years ago. Its fleet of premium ships visits nearly 400 ports in 114 countries around the world, offering an ideal mid-sized ship experience. A third Pinnacle-class ship, Rotterdam, joined the fleet in July 2021.

The leader in premium cruising, Holland America Line's ships feature innovative initiatives and a diverse range of enriching experiences focused on destination exploration and personalized travel. The best live music at sea fills each evening at Music Walk, and dining venues feature exclusive selections from Holland America Line's esteemed Culinary Council of world-famous chefs.

