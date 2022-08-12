True Classic Completes the Whole Outfit With New Chinos Collection

Chinos collection combines comfortable construction with durability for everyday wear

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- True Classic , the leading direct-to-consumer premium menswear brand, today announced the launch of its Chinos collection. Starting today, True Classic Chino pants and shorts can now be paired with your favorite True Classic tees and polos.

True Classic Launches Chinos Collection (PRNewswire)

Following the success of its recent activewear launch and expansion into international markets, True Classic is adding the Chinos collection to its wardrobe. The Chinos collection is an extension of the brand's casual and modern menswear line known for its soft and buttery fabrics, intentional fit, and versatility.

The new collection includes pants and shorts in five colorways, ranging in sizes from 30-42. The pants ($49.99) and the shorts ($32.99) are versatile and can easily be dressed up or dressed down, letting men easily transition their style from day to night. Thoughtful utility features include side entry pockets and a back button pocket.

"As we continue to expand, men's comfort and confidence remain at the forefront of everything we do," said Ryan Bartlett, True Classic's co-founder and CEO. "We are constantly looking at men's fashion and how we can make it better, while keeping it affordable."

True Classic's new Chino collection is now available for purchase at www.trueclassic.com .

About True Classic

Founded in 2019, with headquarters in Los Angeles, True Classic is a direct-to-consumer premium menswear company reimagining functional yet fashionable basics and accessories for the modern man. The company offers ultra-soft, fitted tees, crews, v-necks, and long-sleeves that are intentionally designed to fit all men's body types. True Classic's mission is to make men look good and feel good while inspiring them to do good. For additional information, please visit www.trueclassic.com.

