ONE ROCK CAPITAL PARTNERS EXPANDS OPERATING PARTNER TEAM WITH THE ADDITION OF DIANA BARR

NEW YORK, Aug. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- One Rock Capital Partners, LLC ("One Rock"), a value-oriented, operationally focused private equity firm, is pleased to announce the addition of Diana Barr to its team of Operating Partners. Working alongside One Rock Operating Partners Mike Anderson and AJ Skobel, Ms. Barr will be responsible for driving post-acquisition value at One Rock's portfolio companies primarily through recruiting and proactive executive network development.

Ms. Barr has more than 30 years of experience in talent acquisition, leadership development and strategy, as well as executive recruiting. Prior to joining One Rock, Ms. Barr led Boeing's global executive staffing and created the company's in-house executive recruiting function. In that capacity, she served as a close advisor to the Executive Council and Senior Leadership on matters related to talent strategy, diversity, selection, assessment, and succession planning. Prior to that, she held a comparable role with W.W. Grainger, focused on global executive staffing, employment branding and social media. Earlier in her career, Ms. Barr was a Search Consultant for several executive search firms, including firms focused on the private equity space. Ms. Barr began her career as an HR Generalist with Marriott International.

"One Rock continues to prioritize building out a strong bench of talent across our portfolio companies to support ongoing strategic and operational needs," said Tony W. Lee, Managing Partner of One Rock. "We believe Diana's extensive background in human resources and talent acquisition, coupled with her vast professional network, will be invaluable and resourceful to our portfolio companies as One Rock implements the companies' growth plans and expands its executive development efforts."

"People strategy is what sets organizations apart from peers in the industry," said Ms. Barr. "I look forward to leveraging my network and experience in executive recruitment and business strategy to assist One Rock's portfolio companies' efforts to build and optimize strong pipelines of talent that align with overall growth strategies."

Working alongside Operating Partners has been a key part of One Rock's strategy since inception. Ms. Barr joins a growing team of Operating Partners at One Rock.

ABOUT ONE ROCK CAPITAL PARTNERS, LLC

One Rock makes controlling investments in companies with potential for growth and operational improvement using a rigorous approach that utilizes highly experienced Operating Partners to identify, acquire and enhance businesses in select industries. The involvement of these Operating Partners affords One Rock the ability to conduct due diligence and consummate acquisitions and investments in all types of situations, regardless of complexity. One Rock works collaboratively with company management and its Operating Partners to develop a comprehensive business plan focused on growing the enterprise and its profitability to enhance long-term value. For more information, visit www.onerockcapital.com.

