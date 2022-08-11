Bakkal Receives Funding to Accelerate Growth

PLEASANTON, Calif., Aug. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bakkal Corporation today announced a seed round investment of $3 million from new and existing investors.

Bakkal is a B2B2C marketplace and last mile delivery platform for ethnic goods founded in 2021.The company aims to reshape local corner stores by providing them strategic business tools and services.

"We believe small grocery stores are a key part of our community and culture. Consumers from diverse ethnic backgrounds have access to healthy and affordable food through these organizations. Ethnic grocery options deserve more than a tiny corner of the grocery store," said Bakkal Founder & CEO Murat Karslioglu. "We are digitizing the ethnic grocery supply chain and making it easier for small local stores to source inventory. By helping high quality and international brands stock their products reliably at stores, we increase affordable food options."

Bakkal's new round increased the valuation of the company to $20M. Bakkal launched its services in Los Angeles in late 2021 and expanded to Bay Area, California in early 2022.

New resources will help Bakkal to fund technology development, grow its engineering team and expand marketing activities.

About BAKKAL

Bakkal is an ethnic grocery marketplace in the U.S. The company provides services to brands on its platform to market international products to the U.S market. Bakkal has offices in California, Istanbul, Kyrgyzstan and Tel Aviv. Visit us online at GetBakkal.com.© 2022 Bakkal Corporation. All rights reserved. Bakkal wordmark and logo are trademarks owned by Carsly, Inc. dba Bakkal Corporation.

