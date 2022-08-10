Pulmonary Fibrosis Care Expands To 74 Medical Centers In U.S.

CHICAGO, Aug. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Americans living with pulmonary fibrosis, a life-threatening lung disease, have gained access to specialized care through the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation's (PFF) Care Center Network (CCN). The Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation (PFF) has announced that six new sites have joined the CCN to help diagnose, treat, and provide support for the more than 250,000 Americans living with pulmonary fibrosis (PF).
"Our new PFF Care Center Network sites offer much-needed comprehensive care for patients living with PF and interstitial lung disease (ILD). The new centers are located in California, Florida, Illinois, Oklahoma, Virginia and Wisconsin," said Jessica Shore, PhD, RN, Vice President, Clinical Affairs and Quality for the PFF. "In addition to providing expert care, our centers participate in ILD research and offer educational events for the community to help patients and their loved ones."
The newest medical centers to receive the Care Center Network designation are:
- Center for Advanced Lung Disease at Keck Medicine of University of Southern California (Los Angeles, Calif.) Coordinator: Debbie Benitez RN, MSN, ACNP-BC
- Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin Froedtert Hospital (Milwaukee, Wis.) Coordinator: Kelsey Cramer
- Rush University Medical Center (Chicago, Ill.) Coordinator: Sarah Lynne, NP
- OU Health (Oklahoma City, Okla.) Coordinator: Suzy Yandell
- University of South Florida-Tampa General Hospital (Tampa, Fla.) Coordinator: Nicole Davis, RN
- VCU Health (Richmond, Va.) Coordinator: Shana Marannano
Medical centers in the CCN have met criteria developed with both pulmonary fibrosis medical experts and patient input. All sites offer teams with expertise in pulmonary medicine, rheumatology, radiology, pathology, and dedicated clinical staff.
Care centers collaborate with the PFF to actively engage their local PF communities with resources including support groups, educational activities and materials for patients, caregivers and their loved ones.
The 74 sites now operating in the PFF Care Center Network are:
Alabama
University of Alabama at Birmingham (Birmingham)
Arizona
St. Joseph's Hospital (Phoenix)
Banner University Medical Center (Phoenix)
University of Arizona (Tucson)
California
Center for Advanced Lung Disease at Keck Medicine of USC (Los Angeles) NEW
Stanford Health Center (Palo Alto)
University of California at Davis Interstitial Lung Disease Program (Sacramento)
University of California at Los Angeles (Los Angeles)
University of California at San Francisco (San Francisco)
Colorado
National Jewish Health (Denver)
University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus (Aurora)
Connecticut
Yale School of Medicine (New Haven)
Florida
Cleveland Clinic Florida (Weston)
University of Florida (Gainesville)
University of Miami (Miami)
University of South Florida – Tampa General Hospital (Tampa) NEW
Georgia
Emory University Hospital (Atlanta)
Piedmont Healthcare (Atlanta)
Illinois
Loyola University Medical Center (Maywood)
Northwestern Memorial Hospital (Chicago)
Rush University Medical Center (Chicago) NEW
University of Chicago (Chicago)
Indiana
Indiana University (Bloomington)
Iowa
University of Iowa (Iowa City)
Kansas
The University of Kansas Hospital (Kansas City)
Kentucky
University of Kentucky Research Foundation (Lexington)
University of Louisville School of Medicine (Louisville)
Louisiana
Tulane University School of Medicine (New Orleans)
Maryland
Johns Hopkins University (Baltimore)
University of Maryland Medical Center (Baltimore)
Massachusetts
Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center (Boston)
Massachusetts General Hospital (Boston)
St. Elizabeth's Medical Center (Boston)
Michigan
Henry Ford Health System (Detroit)
Spectrum Heath System (Grand Rapids)
University of Michigan Health System (Ann Arbor)
Minnesota
University of Minnesota Medical Center (Minneapolis)
Mayo Clinic (Rochester)
Missouri
St. Luke's Hospital (Chesterfield)
Washington University School of Medicine (St. Louis)
Nebraska
Creighton University (Omaha)
New York
Columbia University Medical Center (New York)
New York University School of Medicine (New York)
Stony Brook University Hospital (Stony Brook)
University of Rochester Medical Center (Rochester)
Weill-Cornell Medical Center (New York)
North Carolina
Duke University Medical Center (Durham)
LeBauer Health Care at Cone Health (Greensboro)
Ohio
Cleveland Clinic (Cleveland)
The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center (Columbus)
University of Cincinnati Medical Center (Cincinnati)
Oklahoma
OU Health (Oklahoma City) NEW
Oregon
The Oregon Clinic (Portland)
Pennsylvania
Penn State Milton S. Hershey Medical Center (Hershey)
Temple Health (Philadelphia)
Thomas Jefferson University Hospital (Philadelphia)
University of Pennsylvania (Philadelphia)
University of Pittsburgh (Pittsburgh)
Rhode Island
Rhode Island Hospital (Providence)
South Carolina
Medical University of South Carolina, (Charleston)
Tennessee
Vanderbilt University Medical Center (Nashville)
Texas
Baylor University Medical Center (Dallas)
Houston Methodist Hospital (Houston)
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center (Dallas)
University of Texas Health Science Center (Houston)
The University of Texas Health Science Center (San Antonio)
Utah
University of Utah Health Care (Salt Lake City)
Vermont
The University of Vermont Medical Center (Burlington)
Virginia
Inova Fairfax Medical Campus (Falls Church)
University of Virginia Health Systems (Charlottesville)
VCU Health (Richmond) NEW
Washington
University of Washington Medical Center (Seattle)
Wisconsin
Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin Froedtert Hospital (Milwaukee) NEW
University of Wisconsin (Madison)
About the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation
The mission of the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation is to accelerate the development of new treatments and ultimately a cure for pulmonary fibrosis. Until this goal is achieved, the PFF is committed to advancing improved care of patients with PF and providing unequaled support and education resources for patients, caregivers, family members, and health care providers. The PFF has a three-star rating from Charity Navigator and is an accredited charity by the Better Business Bureau (BBB) Wise Giving Alliance. The Foundation has met all of the requirements of the National Health Council Standards of Excellence Certification Program® and has earned the Guidestar Platinum Seal of Transparency. For more information, visit pulmonaryfibrosis.org or call 844.TalkPFF (844.825.5733).
