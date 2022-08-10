Premise Data Acquires Grupo Meiko to Accelerate Global Growth in Retail Measurement

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Premise Data Corporation announced today the acquisition of Grupo Meiko, SAS, a Latin American provider of retail measurement for more than 50 consumer goods companies with the most sophisticated portfolios and the most developed go-to-market strategies in the region. The partnership brings together Meiko's position at the forefront of retail analytics with Premise's technology infrastructure and global presence.

Meiko is an early pioneer in syndicated data for traditional trade retail—the world's single largest channel of trade—with their data subscriptions already covering over 200,000 stores in Latin America. As a data and insights provider to some of the top global and regional brands, Meiko's customer base complements Premise's broader global portfolio of sales, insights, and marketing leaders seeking a more advanced approach to measuring performance in store.

"As a global on-demand insights company that mobilizes smartphone users to source data, one challenge is to create a robust marketplace for our user community and Meiko will inject 250,000+ paid tasks into our ecosystem on day one," stated Maury Blackman, Premise President & CEO. "The Meiko acquisition significantly accelerates our ability to create density of demand in Latin America which is a fast growing, dynamic market for consumer brands in today's world."

One in every three consumer transactions takes place in traditional trade each year, a revenue sum that dwarfs e-commerce and modern grocery chains. Despite this, even the most sophisticated manufacturers and distributors struggle to get the insights they need to measure and optimize their performance, resulting in billions of dollars in lost sales.

"We are delighted to be joining the Premise family," stated Meiko founder Juan Manuel Medina. "We built Meiko with the view that consumer goods companies don't just need more data, they need actionable insights. Our sophisticated methodology delivers store-level insights that brands can act upon in real time—we make the invisible, visible and our customers can't get enough of it."

About Premise

Premise is an on-demand insights company. Our technology mobilizes communities of global smartphone users to source actionable data in real-time, cost-effectively, and with the visibility needed. In more than 135 countries and 37 languages, we find Data for Every Decision™. To know more, visit www.premise.com

View original content:

SOURCE Premise Data