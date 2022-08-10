Mimo Monitors Launches Unify Meeting, a Software Application Designed to Simplify Meetings and Streamline Video Conferencing

Unify Meeting solves common pain points associated with video conferencing for those working in the office, remotely, or hybrid by creating one intuitive universal interface

CHICAGO, Aug. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mimo Monitors (www.MimoMonitors.com), the global experts in small touchscreen displays and a leader in conference room hardware, are pleased to announce the launch of their first video conferencing software, Unify Meeting. With a projected 25% of all jobs being remote by the end of 2022, it's safe to say that working from home and the need for innovative video conferencing solutions has reached an all-time high. Mimo Monitors has leveraged their video conferencing expertise to introduce Unify Meeting to market, eliminating common video conferencing pain points with one intuitive interface across the top three key video conferencing applications, Zoom, Google Meet, and Microsoft Teams.

"Based on our industry knowledge and data that we've collected, we know that people experience frustration in needing to oscillate back and forth between different video conferencing interfaces where the user interface controls are always in different places, which can change rapidly as software companies release updates," said Mimo Monitors President, David Anderson. "We sought out to solve this problem with an intuitive, easy-to-navigate solution to streamline video conferencing, eliminate hassle, and increase reliability while also providing some added benefits like the ability to consistently display calendars and join meetings with a single tap."

Always on the desk but never in the way, Unify Meeting displays the calendar at all times, making it simple to see daily schedules and upcoming meetings. Then, when it's time for a meeting, the user simply taps the calendar invite and the app opens the correct video conference software in its standardized UI format, without the user needing to open the conferencing application manually. Unify Meeting works best on a second or third screen, ideally on a 7" touchscreen display. If the user chooses, the video conferencing application's original UI is still displayed and functional.

"We didn't see anyone else in the market who was essentially merging the experience between the three dominant video conferencing platforms and creating a reliable universal experience and interface, " said Mimo Monitors CMO, Mike Campagna. "Since video conferencing is more dominant than ever, and we expect it to stay that way, we wanted to leverage our deep knowledge in the space to create an elevated and seamless solution for the consistent need to shift and switch between video conferencing applications."

A Unify Meeting subscription costs $2.99 per month, $35.88 per year or is included with any purchase of Mimo Monitors USB Touch Display. To get 25 percent off your purchase of Unify or off of any of Mimo's 7" displays, enter code Unify25 at checkout. Simplify your work with Unify and learn more about the software benefits and capabilities: UnifyMeeting.com

About Mimo Monitors:

Mimo Monitors (www.mimomonitors.com) was founded in 2008 to provide customers and partners with personalized customer service and the best quality small footprint small displays, touch screens, and tablets at the best value. Striving to provide customers with a technical partnership to develop customized solutions with leading edge technologies, Mimo Monitors has grown into a leading supplier of touch solutions for a wide variety of markets and Fortune 500 companies such as Google, Hertz, and VeriFone. From interactive POP digital signage, to desktop and mounted control panels, to point of sale systems, hands-on kiosks, and portable applications, our unique single USB connection allows for a myriad of innovative applications.

Small Touchscreens. Flexible Innovation. Human Connection. (PRNewsfoto/Mimo Monitors) (PRNewsfoto/Mimo Monitors) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Mimo Monitors