KALSEC® PARTNERS WITH INFINOME™ BIOSCIENCES TO SUSTAINABLY DEVELOP AND MANUFACTURE PRECISION FERMENTATION PRODUCTS

BURLINGAME, Calif. and KALAMAZOO, Mich., Aug. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Infinome™ Biosciences, a next generation biomanufacturing company, and Kalsec® Inc, a leading global producer of natural spice and herb extracts for the food and beverage industry, today announced a new partnership to develop and commercialize multiple precision fermentation products. The partnership will deliver naturally produced, highly innovative ingredients with superior quality and consistency, in the most sustainable way possible.

Infinome™ Biosciences is developing cost-effective, sustainable solutions for a variety of biomanufacturing applications including food, feed, agriculture, chemicals, and pharmaceuticals. Infinome uses a proprietary next-generation microbial strain engineering platform, GenoScaler™, that is based on ultra-high-throughput CRISPR+ technologies. (PRNewswire)

Through advanced technology and processes, Infinome is creating sustainable manufacturing solutions for Kalsec.

Infinome's GenoScaler™ is a proprietary, ultra-high-throughput, CRISPR-enabled strain engineering platform designed to rapidly optimize microbial strains with vastly improved traits and productivities. Infinome will employ GenoScaler™ to develop ingredient-producing strains and provide Kalsec with these ingredients to validate their performance in food applications.

Kalsec's long history and expertise in creating natural products and solutions for the food and beverage industry will enable it to maximize the benefits of Infinome's microbial strain engineering platform. By working closely with their customers, the development team at Kalsec has identified multiple large product opportunities. R&D teams at Infinome will work with Kalsec to develop sustainable biomanufacturing processes through accelerated strain engineering and process development.

"The lens used to select projects include sustainability, efficiency, and enabling the use of more natural products through new production practices. We have already embraced using Infinome's ground-breaking technology to develop more products in our pipeline to deliver sustainable improvements for our customers," says Dr. Scott Nykaza, Kalsec CEO.

"Infinome's GenoScaler™ is a complete, end-to-end microbial manufacturing platform based on several breakthrough technology developments," said Dr. Richard Fox, Infinome co-founder and CEO/CTO. "Our goal at Infinome is to enable more companies to access the bioeconomy by accelerating the development and reducing the risk and complexity of biomanufacturing. Through advanced technology, strategy, and processes, we are helping to create sustainable solutions with long-term partners like Kalsec."

About Kalsec

Kalsec® Inc provides innovative taste and sensory, natural food protection, natural colors and advance hops solutions to the food and beverage industries. We capture the best nature has to offer and utilize the skills, experience and knowledge of our employees to make products look better, taste better and last longer. Kalsec has remained family owned and provides localized support to our global customers. Trusted since 1958, Kalsec is committed to providing value to the food and beverage industry for the next 100 years. Headquartered in Kalamazoo, Michigan, U.S., Kalsec has regional offices, laboratories and sales teams in North America, Europe, and Asia. As a certified B Corp, Kalsec makes ethical and sustainable decisions that serve our customers, employees, communities, and the environment. We are proud to be using our business as a force for good. For more information, visit www.kalsec.com.

About Infinome Biosciences

Infinome™ Biosciences is developing cost-effective, sustainable solutions for a variety of biomanufacturing applications including food, feed, agriculture, chemicals, and pharmaceuticals. Infinome uses a proprietary next-generation microbial strain engineering platform, GenoScaler™, that is based on ultra-high-throughput CRISPR+ technologies and the principles of directed evolution, to manufacture and supply ingredients at scale. GenoScaler™ allows unprecedented speed, efficiency, and low development costs to substantially de-risk the process of developing biobased solutions. Founded in 2020, Infinome is headquartered in Burlingame, CA and operates as a subsidiary of Inscripta, Inc. For more information, visit www.infinomebio.com.

Infinome™ Biosciences Contact

Dipnath Baidyaroy

Head of Business and Alliances

Dipnath.Baidyaroy@infinomebio.com

510.709.8242

Kalsec Media Contact

Mark Staples

Executive Director of Global Marketing

mstaples@kalsec.com

269.339.4208

