SmartMouth Introduces Activated Mouthwash Formulated for Kids

SmartMouth Kids eliminates and prevents bad breath for 24 hours with just two rinses a day and features a kid-friendly grape flavor to encourage good hygiene and promote oral health among children

ST. LOUIS, Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SmartMouth – a leading provider of innovative oral-care products – continues to expand its product line with the introduction of SmartMouth Kids – the only kids' mouthwash scientifically proven to eliminate and prevent bad breath for 24 hours with just two rinses per day. SmartMouth Kids is available in a 10-ounce dual-chamber bottle on smartmouth.com and Amazon at a suggested retail price of $6.99.

Dentist-recommended SmartMouth Kids is designed to encourage sound oral-hygiene practices and help kids maintain a healthier mouth. SmartMouth Kids' zinc-activated formula promotes oral health and boosts immunity, and its grape flavor was designed with kids in mind to help encourage regular oral-hygiene habits.

"No one likes bad breath, and that includes kids. But let's face it – kids don't always have the best oral-hygiene habits. That's why we created SmartMouth Kids," said SmartMouth CEO Jim Scheetz. "SmartMouth Kids eliminates and prevents bad breath just like our original activated mouthwash, but with a flavor that kids love and are more likely to use every day. And doing so will help kids maintain a healthier mouth."

Similar to other products in the SmartMouth activated mouthwash line, SmartMouth Kids employs two powerful liquids to fight bad breath. Its Sulfur Eliminating Solution destroys the root cause of bad breath: sulfur gases in the mouth. When added to its zinc ion Activating Solution, the combined solution instantly activates to release billions of zinc ions that bond to the germs in the mouth, stopping the return of bad breath for 24 hours with just two rinses a day.

A leading innovator in the long-term prevention of bad breath, SmartMouth also has developed a mild Zinc Ion Toothpaste kids love, a Clinical Activated Oral Rinse combining zinc ion technology with anti-plaque and anti-gingivitis benefits to prevent bleeding gums for optimal oral health, a Mouth Sore Rinse which helps alleviate oral pain and irritation, and a Dry Mouth Mouthwash designed to relieve dry mouth while preventing bad breath. SmartMouth also offers Dry Mouth Dual-Action Mints with zinc and xylitol to provide additional dry mouth relief throughout the day.

Founded in 1993 by Dr. Marvin Cohen, SmartMouth Oral Health Laboratories is a leading innovator in providing long-lasting solutions to bad breath. SmartMouth products utilize a patented zinc-ion-activated technology to eliminate the root cause of bad breath: the mouth's natural production of sulfur gas. The SmartMouth line of homecare oral-hygiene products includes SmartMouth Original Activated Mouthwash, Clinical Activated Mouthwash, Dry Mouth Activated Mouthwash, Dry Mouth Mints and Premium Zinc Ion Toothpaste. For more information about SmartMouth products, visit smartmouth.com .

