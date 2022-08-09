Invitation to presentation of Q2 2022

GÖTEBORG, Sweden, Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Concordia Maritime invites to teleconference/audio transmission on 17 August 2022 at 15.00 CEST. The session will feature a presentation of the Q2 2022 interim report and a Q&A session.

Presiding:

Erik Lewenhaupt, CEO

Martin Nerfeldt, CFO

The audio transmission can be followed via this link:

https://tv.streamfabriken.com/concordia-maritime-q2-2022



The teleconference is accessed via:

SE: +46 850558374

UK: +44 3333009268

US: +1 6319131422 PIN US: 47611910#



Questions can be posed verbally via the teleconference, or in writing via the audio transmission.

After the session, the presentation will be available on Concordia Maritime's website under Investor Relations.

CONTACT:

For more information, please contact:

Erik Lewenhaupt

CEO, Concordia Maritime AB

+46 704 855 188

erik.lewenhaupt@concordiamaritime.com

Martin Nerfeldt

CFO, Concordia Maritime AB

Tel: +45 88 938 661

Mob: +46 704 85 50 07

Email: martin.nerfeldt@concordiamaritime.com

