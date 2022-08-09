InventHelp Inventor Develops Wireless Way to Charge Mobile Devices (HAD-166)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a more convenient way to wirelessly charge multiple electronic devices like cell phones and tablets," said an inventor, from Pembroke Pines, Fla., "so I invented the WIRELESS POWERCORD. My design would offer an improved alternative to using traditional plug-in chargers."

The invention provides a completely wireless approach for charging mobile devices. In doing so, it eliminates the need for conventional plug-in charging devices and power cords. As a result, it increases convenience and in enables multiple devices to be easily charged. Additionally, the invention features a compact design that is easy to use so it is ideal for the owners of mobile devices.

