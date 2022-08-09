HPS|PayMedix names Brian Marsella President

Veteran Industry Executive to Lead National Expansion of Innovative Fintech Healthcare Payments Solution

MILWAUKEE, Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Health Payment Systems, Inc. (HPS) and PayMedix announced today the appointment of Brian Marsella, a 30-year veteran executive in the employee benefits and insurance industries, as president of the firm and its fast-growing fintech healthcare payments solution, PayMedix.

Marsella joins as HPS|PayMedix continues the national expansion of PayMedix, which is solving the problem of high out-of-pocket costs for all by guaranteeing upfront payments to all in-network providers and flexible repayment plans for all patients regardless of their credit history.

Marsella brings to HPS|PayMedix an extensive background in the benefits consulting and insurance industries with a proven track record in sales and developing consultative relationships with customers, consultants/brokers, hospital administrators, and community leaders.

Marsella will be replacing President & COO, Terry Rowinski. Terry will depart HPS|PayMedix within the month as he joins IMS Integrated Merchandising Solutions, a division of Omnicom Group, as Chief Operating Officer.

"The expanded PayMedix solution, launched in February, has quickly achieved significant interest from employers, providers, and TPAs. In just a few months, our pipeline has grown five times what it was last year. We would like to thank Terry for his hard work, dedication, and leadership at the firm and look forward to welcoming Brian to our team," said Tom Policelli, CEO HPS|PayMedix. "Brian's leadership roles at national insurance companies, in addition to his work consulting HR leaders at large customer organizations, will serve PayMedix well as we grow our business."

Most recently, Marsella served as Market President for the Midwest region at Cigna, where he oversaw network affordability, growth, community activity, and culture in the region. His role encompassed the oversight of relationships with hospitals and providers in addition to directly overseeing growth within the 500 to 5,000 employer segments. Marsella previously spent more than a decade at the firm in underwriting, client management, new business development and sales. Prior to re-joining Cigna, Marsella served as a Partner in the Health & Benefits group at Mercer, the world's largest human resources consulting firm, where he led engagements with large and jumbo clients in strategy, program design, vendor management and selection approaches. Previously, he rose through the ranks at Aetna for more than a decade serving in increasingly prominent sales and market leadership positions, becoming VP of Large Case Sales & Producer Relations. Marsella received his MBA in Marketing and International Business from Northwestern University's Kellogg School of Management.

A passionate community leader and team builder, Brian's work in his previous roles resulted in the deployment of over $2 million in funds annually to hospital-based initiatives, at-risk youth programs and other initiatives to combat the social determinants of health. He established a Diversity, Equity & Inclusion committee for Cigna's Midwest market and led employee well-being initiatives during the pandemic. He currently serves as the Board Chair of Erie Family Health Centers, a federally qualified health center focused on providing care to low-income individuals, predominately within the Latino population of the Chicagoland area. He is a former member of the Illinois Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors and is a member of the Economic Club of Chicago.

"Having worked across the worlds of insurance and employee benefits consulting for the better part of the last three decades, I have witnessed first-hand the challenges our industry faces in operating within a system that has become increasingly complex, costly and confusing for consumers who just want to know how much they owe for the care they are provided and find ways to finance the costs," said Marsella. "PayMedix has a fresh and winning approach to fixing this broken system from the center with its SuperEOB, an elegant solution that works for all – providers, employers, TPAs, and most importantly, patients. I'm looking forward to being part of a fast-paced, nimble, and entrepreneurial operation with such enormous growth potential."

About PayMedix

PayMedix, which began as the financing arm of Wisconsin-based HPS over a decade ago, is the only company solving the problem of high out-of-pocket costs for everyone: providers, patients, employers and TPAs. By guaranteeing payments to providers and credit for all patients, PayMedix is changing the way people access, use, and pay for healthcare. PayMedix has processed more than $5 billion in medical payments for hospital systems and physician practices and can be implemented in conjunction with any PPO or HMO network.

About HPS

Health Payment Systems (HPS) is a privately held healthcare technology and services organization with solutions that reduce the cost and complexity of the healthcare payments process to benefit providers, employers, patients and TPAs.

Headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, HPS has an independent network of 96 hospital facilities and more than 24,000 individual provider locations.

