eBusiness Strategies Announces Partnership with Nuvolo to Provide Connected Workplace to Organizations Streamlining Operations

PARAMUS, N.J., Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- eBusiness Strategies, an industry-leading consulting services firm supporting both corporate and public real estate organizations, today announced a strategic partnership with Nuvolo, the global leader in modern, cloud-based Connected Workplace solutions. This partnership delivers a powerful capability that combines decades of business optimization experience for the private and public sector with the market-leading enterprise software company for the workplace.

"Nuvolo delivers modern IWMS capability built natively on the ServiceNow Platform. The innovative capabilities of Nuvolo combined with the NOW™ Platform provides a distinct advantage to thousands of organizations that have adopted ServiceNow as a core component of their enterprise infrastructure. This partnership allows us to help customers achieve true workplace transformation using the power of Nuvolo," said Phil Wales, Founder and CEO of eBusiness Strategies. "Industry-leading capabilities, and a commitment to delivering measurable value of the technology by aligning an organization's business processes and strategic initiatives, is a great fit to our client service model."

eBusiness Strategies is a leading consulting practice dedicated to helping enterprise-level corporate and public real estate clients plan and implement solutions with a continued focus on business processes and the client's overall strategic roadmap. They are a trusted advisor, specializing in solving client problems and addressing key outcomes. Nuvolo Connected Workplace, Built on NOW™, provides a fully integrated workplace management system (IWMS) and enterprise asset management (EAM) capability, on a single, cloud-based platform that brings people and departments together through the sharing of data, assets, locations, and work. Collectively, eBusiness Strategies and Nuvolo offer complementary areas of expertise to help organizations across a wide range of industries and sectors more effectively transform, simplify, and modernize their operations.

"Our partnership with eBusiness Strategies represents an exciting opportunity for our organizations to take advantage of the capabilities of two industry-leading organizations," said Tom Stanford, CEO, Nuvolo. "eBusiness strategies has a unique ability to leverage their years of experience in the real estate and facilities industry with the needs of today's modern workplace. Their focus on working closely with clients to build a strategic vision and to drive value from technology is the foundation for executing successful implementations, and it aligns closely with our own process and approach."

About eBusiness Strategies

eBusiness Strategies, founded in 2000, has worked with some of the world's most prestigious corporations and entities in the public and private sectors, offering a team of real estate and workplace management industry experts with extensive experience in strategic planning and business process optimization as well as technology implementation. They serve clients in oil and gas, telecom, technology, insurance, financial/banking, retail, government, and education.

About Nuvolo

Nuvolo is the global leader in modern, cloud-based connected workplace solutions, Built on NOW™. We provide a single platform to manage all people, all physical locations, all assets and all work. Industries served include healthcare, life sciences, retail, government, higher education, technology, financial services and enterprise. Nuvolo is headquartered in Boston, MA, with a global workforce located throughout North America, Europe, and Asia.

