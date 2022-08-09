Cultivation Warehouse Expands Energy Savings Services

Eligible California Clients Can Join FLEXmarket™

SANTA CRUZ, Calif., Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cultivation Warehouse , a premier provider of services and equipment for controlled environment agriculture, is now a Recurve FLEXmarket ™ aggregator. Recurve, is a leading provider of energy monitoring software that allows clients to more accurately measure, monitor and verify energy usage.

The Recurve platform allows a building to become a "virtual power plant" with the ability to measure demand reduction at peak hours. This approach helps customers reduce energy costs, supports decarbonization goals and helps mitigate the looming grid crisis, while improving building efficiency, air quality, and resiliency.

As a FlexMarket™ aggregator, Cultivation Warehouse can assist clients in estimating potential savings, identify financing options for upgrades and retrofits and provide ongoing payments for demand reduction during peak periods.

Initially available in selected California energy markets, proposed federal legislation within the Inflation Reduction Act will fund energy flexibility to the tune of $4.3 billion which will flow to states to support "performance-based, whole-building" programs like FLEXmarket ™.

Rather than focusing on traditional "measures," FLEXmarket ™ determines outcomes at the meter using transparent open-source M&V and pays for those delivered outcomes. The Recurve platform analyzes and values metered energy consumption changes based on energy savings and the grid value of their impact depending on timing, location, and greenhouse gas emissions.

"We're proud to partner with Recurve and the California Independent System Operator (CAISO) as they continue to develop options to reduce energy consumption and costs. LED lighting and HVAC retrofits present the most significant opportunities for an indoor grower to benefit from a retrofit or a load balancing program to reduce costs and even earn money by reducing demand at a peak intervals." according to CW principal Eric Paulin.

About CW:

Cultivation Warehouse is a CEA design and equipment solutions firm specializing in commercial cannabis cultivation and other vertical farming applications. Eric Paulin and Eric "Shed" Shedlarski have been involved in some of the most successful regulated cannabis cultivation projects in North America and beyond; building out and optimizing 10's of millions of square feet of grows.

