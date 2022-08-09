AtWork Group Ranked as One of the Largest Staffing Firms in the U.S. by Staffing Industry Analysts

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AtWork, a rapidly growing national staffing franchise announced today that they have once again been ranked as one of the largest staffing firms in the United States by Staffing Industry Analysts (SIA). The list, which has been issued annually for 27 years, ranks firms that have generated at least $100 million in U.S. staffing revenue. In 2021, despite the pandemic, AtWork performed well, being listed at number 87 of 223 qualifying firms.

"AtWork is excited to be recognized by Staffing Industry Analysts once again as one of the largest industrial staffing firms in the United States," said Jason Leverant, President and COO of AtWork Group. "Our growth is fueled by our mission, to be AtWork for You. This focus on service allows us to continually be recognized by our clients and job seekers for the outstanding experience that comes from working with our branches."

Founded in 1989, SIA is the global advisor on staffing and workforce solutions. SIA's proprietary research covers all categories of employed and non-employed work including temporary staffing, independent contracting, and other types of contingent labor. SIA's independent and objective analysis provides insights into the services and suppliers operating in the workforce solutions ecosystem including staffing firms, managed service providers, recruitment process outsourcers, payrolling/compliance firms, and talent acquisition technology specialists such as vendor management systems, online staffing platforms, crowdsourcing, and online work services.

To view the full list of Largest U.S. Staffing Firms, visit www.staffingindustry.com.

To learn more about AtWork franchise opportunities, visit www.AtWorkFranchise.com.

