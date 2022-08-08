WYNN LAS VEGAS DEBUTS EXTRAVAGANT WINE DINNER SERIES WITH NAPA VALLEY'S RENOWNED DOMAIN H. WILLIAM HARLAN

Each One-of-a-Kind Event is Limited to 20 Guests at $10,000 Per Guest

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wynn Las Vegas is partnering with Napa Valley's famed Domain H. William Harlan for an ultra-exclusive wine dinner series launching this fall. The series offers attendees an opportunity to sample a variety of the most elusive labels from Harlan's time-honored wineries – including Harlan Estate, BOND and Promontory – paired with specially curated menus from Wynn's acclaimed chefs.

The series includes three once-in-a-lifetime dining experiences hosted by a key figure from Domain H. William Harlan and a Wynn executive chef. Priced at $10,000 per guest, each intimate dinner is limited to 20 guests and will take place in a unique setting at Wynn Las Vegas. In addition, guests will be granted immediate membership to the featured winery's wine club – bypassing the lengthy waitlist.

The three dinners include:

Harlan Estate with Chef Mark LoRusso – Saturday, Sept. 10

Following a Krug Champagne reception, guests will be escorted to the two-story Encore Duplex suite for dinner and a vintage wine pairing hosted by SW Steakhouse executive chef Mark LoRusso and Amanda Harlan, second generation proprietor of Domain H. William Harlan.

Harlan Estate was founded in 1984 by H. William Harlan with the mission to establish one of the finest winegrowing estates in America; to begin with virgin hillside land and create something separate from the past. Each year, the wine of Harlan Estate strives to faithfully express the abiding character of the land, and the distinctive attributes of the vintage. Immensely fresh and classically proportioned, this seamless, supple wine manifests an aromatic purity with signature overtones of forest floor.

Guests will enjoy a six-course menu inspired by Harlan Estate's Cabernet Sauvignon-based blend, with dishes including a seafood trio appetizer followed by Sheep's Milk Ricotta Ravioli with shaved white truffle and parmesan; Pain de Mie-Crusted Wild Turbot Filet with braised leeks and beurre rouge sauce; Boneless Quail with wild mushrooms; a tasting of Japanese Kobe Beef alongside black truffle whipped potatoes; and Speculoos Tart with plum, blackberries and vanilla cream. Each course will be accompanied by a specially paired vintage from Harlan Estate.

BOND with Chef Joshua Smith – Saturday, Oct. 15

Following a Krug Champagne reception, guests will be escorted to the picturesque 18th hole of Wynn Golf Club for a multi-course dinner and vintage wine pairing hosted by Cory Empting, Managing Director of Winegrowing for Domain H. William Harlan, and Delilah at Wynn Las Vegas's executive chef Joshua Smith.

Chef Smith will prepare a one-of-a-kind menu that highlights peak seasonal ingredients, worthy of BOND's five distinctive wines.

The enduring vision at BOND—established in 1996 by H. William Harlan and founding winemaker Bob Levy—is to create a portfolio of wines that are 'Grand Cru' in quality, all under the aegis of one philosophy, one team, one mark. Sourced from select hillside estates throughout the Napa Valley, the Cabernet Sauvignon wines of BOND vividly convey the distinctive characters of their respective sites of origin.

Promontory with Chef Min Kim – Saturday, Nov. 12

Guests will be welcomed with a Dom Pérignon Champagne reception before being escorted to a yet-to-be disclosed location for a multi-course dinner and wine pairing experience hosted by Mizumi's executive chef Min Kim and Will Harlan, family member, owner, and Managing Director of Domain H. William Harlan.

Known for his artistry as well as his expert use of ingredients, Chef Kim's elite menu will pair perfectly with the selection of Promontory blends.

Promontory is a world apart from the Napa Valley that most people experience. Within this secluded territory—near the heart of the valley, but completely hidden—two distinct fault lines mark the divides among volcanic, sedimentary, and metamorphic formations. Wine from the steep hillsides of Promontory reflects the many aspects of the territory: the wild freshness of its native surrounding forests, the cool moisture of the ephemeral fog, and the lifted minerality of its geologic underpinnings. Together, these aspects form the identity of Promontory; the feeling of an almost weightless structure, illuminated from within—an undefinable "otherness."

Also included in the ticket price for each event is a one-night stay in a newly renovated Wynn Tower Suite room. For more information and to make reservations, please visit www.wynnlasvegas.com/experiences/Harlan or call Wynn Concierge at (702) 770-4362.

ABOUT CHEF MARK LORUSSO

Chef Mark LoRusso is the executive chef of Wynn Las Vegas' award-winning SW Steakhouse, where he offers guests high quality seasonal ingredients and the finest cuts of prime, Wagyu and certified Kobe beef. LoRusso joined Wynn Las Vegas in 2005 as part of the resort's opening team, bringing knowledge and expertise from his time as the executive chef of Michael Mina's Aqua. Originally from the east coast, LoRusso attended the Culinary Institute of America in Hyde Park, N.Y.

ABOUT CHEF JOSHUA SMITH

A Las Vegas native with training in traditional French cuisine, Chef Joshua Smith has helmed the kitchen at Delilah at Wynn Las Vegas since its opening. Smith's extensive experience has resulted in a menu of elevated American supper club favorites with an inventive flair. Smith honed his skills with previous experience as executive chef of Bardot Brasserie, as well as stints at Michael Mina's Seablue, Estiatorio Milos, Anisette Brasserie and more.

ABOUT CHEF MIN KIM

Trained in traditional Japanese cuisine, Chef Min Kim is the executive chef of Mizumi at Wynn Las Vegas. Prior to taking the helm in Las Vegas, Kim led the Mizumi team at Wynn Palace in Cotai where his authentic and expansive menu gained popularity with guests. Hailing from Seoul, Kim's education and career have taken him around the world with stops in Sydney, Tokyo and Macau before finally arriving in Las Vegas. The artistry and authentic Japanese flavors Kim weaves into each dish are second to none.

ABOUT WYNN LAS VEGAS

Wynn Resorts (Nasdaq: WYNN) is the recipient of more Forbes Travel Guide Five Star Awards than any other independent hotel company in the world and in 2022 was once again honored on FORTUNE Magazine's World's Most Admired Companies list. Wynn and Encore Las Vegas consist of two luxury hotel towers with a total of 4,748 spacious hotel rooms, suites and villas. The resort features approximately 194,000 square feet of casino space, 21 signature dining experiences, 11 bars, two award-winning spas, approximately 513,000 rentable square feet of meeting and convention space, approximately 155,000 square feet of retail space as well as two showrooms, two nightclubs, a beach club, and recreation and leisure facilities, including Wynn Golf Club, an 18-hole, 129-acre championship golf course. For more information on Wynn and Encore Las Vegas, visit press.wynnlasvegas.com.

ABOUT DOMAIN H. WILLIAM HARLAN

Conceived in 1980 by founder H. William Harlan, the Domain is a family winegrowing endeavor built to last for generations. Under the ownership of the Harlan family, the Domain has evolved through the decades and comprises three Napa Valley properties that form its pillars: Harlan Estate, founded in 1984; BOND, founded in 1996; and Promontory, founded in 2008. Each of these undertakings is dedicated to the understanding of our land, and faithfully translating the respective characters of the individual properties into their wines.

