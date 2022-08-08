The World-Class Israel Philharmonic Performs at the Iconic Carnegie Hall

After three years of virtual performances, the orchestra returns to the United States on a national tour that includes a concert at New York's Carnegie Hall and a dinner and benefit gala.

NEW YORK, Aug. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The celebrated Israel Philharmonic Orchestra (IPO) will perform at Carnegie Hall on Monday, November 14 under the baton of Music Director Lahav Shani. Today, tickets for the concert and the following dinner and gala at The Plaza Hotel officially went on sale. The benefit dinner and gala support the American Friends of the Israel Philharmonic Orchestra (AFIPO).

Music Director Lahav Shani makes his highly anticipated United States debut with the Philharmonic after two incredible years conducting performances across Israel. The musicians will perform celebrated classical compositions, including Tchaikovsky's Violin Concerto in D major and Prokofiev's Symphony No. 5.

"We are excited to welcome the Philharmonic to New York, a city rich with cultural history, both to perform for long-time enthusiasts of classical music and to inspire a new generation of listeners," said AFIPO CEO Danielle Ames Spivak. "The orchestra continues to uplift audiences and young musicians from all areas of the world."

Tickets are now on sale through the Carnegie Hall Box Office and CarnegieCharge. The concert, which takes place at the Stern Auditorium's Perelman Stage, marks the orchestra's return to New York after three years of virtual concerts in the face of the pandemic. More information can be found on the AFIPO website.

About American Friends of the Israel Philharmonic Orchestra: American Friends of the Israel Philharmonic Orchestra supports the world-class Israel Philharmonic Orchestra, enabling the Orchestra to enrich diverse audiences around the world in its role as Israel's preeminent cultural ambassador. AFIPO's vision is to inspire the human spirit through transformative music education programs and extraordinary performances that celebrate Israel and the arts.

About the Israel Philharmonic Orchestra: The Israel Philharmonic Orchestra is the leading orchestra in Israel and globally recognized as a world-class symphonic ensemble. Founded in 1936 by famed Polish violinist Bronislaw Huberman, the Orchestra performs regularly in Tel Aviv and across Israel. Since its inception, the Orchestra has enjoyed long-lasting relationships with renowned soloists and conductors which have kept it at the forefront of the classical music world.

