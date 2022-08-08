Loopback Analytics Partners with the University of Louisville to Enhance Specialty Pharmacy Services

DALLAS, Aug. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Loopback Analytics, a leading provider of population health analytics for hospitals and health systems, is pleased to announce a new partnership with the University of Louisville (UofL Health). UofL Health is a fully integrated regional academic health system, and this partnership will bring advanced data insights and access to their Specialty Pharmacy that serves the state of Kentucky.

"UofL Health is thrilled to work with Loopback to enhance our specialty pharmacy efforts and maximize opportunities for improved patient-centered care", said Chelsea Maier, Specialty Pharmacy Manager at UofL Health.

Specialty pharmacy is a rapidly growing area in healthcare, and academic health systems such as UofL Health play a significant role in boosting support and resources that improve overall patient care. The Loopback platform will help enable UofL Health to gain access to specialty medications and drive growth through its easy-to-use analytics and seamless data integration.

"Loopback is excited to be partnering with a network like UofL Health," said Neil Smiley, Loopback Analytics CEO. "We're pleased to support their efforts in advancing their specialty pharmacy with our data analytics platform."

About UofL Health:

UofL Health is a fully integrated regional academic health system with six hospitals, four medical centers, 200+ physician practice locations, 700+ providers, Frazier Rehab Institute, Brown Cancer Center and the Eye Institute.

With more than 12,000 team members—physicians, surgeons, nurses, pharmacists and other highly skilled health care professionals—UofL Health is focused on one mission: delivering patient-centered care to each and every patient each and every day.

