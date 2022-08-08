DecisionPoint Systems to Report Second Quarter 2022 Earnings on August 11, 2022

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Aug. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DecisionPoint Systems, Inc. (NYSE American: DPSI), a mobility-first enterprise services and solutions will report financial and operational results for the second quarter of 2022, which ended June 30, 2022.

(PRNewsfoto/DecisionPoint Systems, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

DecisionPoint's earnings release will be filed on Form 8-K and posted on the DecisionPoint investor relations website (https://www.decisionpt.com/investing-in-decisionpoint/) at approximately 4:10 p.m. Eastern Time on August 11, 2022. Management will host an earnings conference call and webcast beginning at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time. Management's presentation of the results, outlook and strategy will be followed by Q&A with investors.

Live Call Information:

Date: August 11, 2022

Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time

Dial-in Toll Free: 1-888-882-4478

Dial-in Toll/International: 1-323-794-2590

Webcast: https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1563737&tp_key=933b447d44

Replay Information:

Toll Free: 1-844-512-2921

Toll/International: 1-412-317-6671

Replay Pin Number: 1185733

Replay Start: Thursday August 11, 2022, 7:30 PM ET

Replay Expiry: Thursday August 18, 2022, 11:59 PM ET

About DecisionPoint Systems

DecisionPoint is a leading provider and integrator of enterprise mobility and wireless applications solutions that delivers improved productivity and operational advantages to its clients by helping them move their business decision points closer to their customers. We do this by making enterprise software applications accessible to the front-line worker anytime, anywhere. DecisionPoint utilizes all the latest wireless, mobility, and RFID technologies. For more information about DecisionPoint Systems, Inc., visit www.decisionpt.com.

Contact

Brian Siegel, IRC, MBA

Senior Managing Director, Hayden IR

(346) 396-8696

Brian@haydenir.com

