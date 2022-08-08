Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires Denver Agency

ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill., Aug. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. today announced the acquisition of Denver, Colorado-based Denver Agency. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Founded in 1932, Denver Agency is a leading personal lines-focused insurance agency that specializes in serving high-net-worth and ultra-high-net-worth clients throughout the U.S. The agency also offers commercial property/casualty solutions for those clients. Eric Gordon, Chip McKeever, Katy Hyman Roth and their team will continue to operate from their current location under the direction of Jeff Saunders, head of Gallagher's US personal lines business, and Jay Eshelman, head of Gallagher Select, its U.S. property/casualty operations for small businesses.

"Denver Agency is a leading private client brokerage that is highly regarded across the U.S. because of their thought leadership, the experience of their team and their hospitality approach. Their focus complements our other lines of business and offers us additional cross-selling opportunities," said J. Patrick Gallagher, Jr., Chairman, President and CEO. "I'm delighted to welcome Eric, Chip, Katy and their team to Gallagher."

