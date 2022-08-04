Doximity Announces Fiscal 2023 First Quarter Financial Results

Q1 total revenues of $90.6 million, up 25% year-over-year
Q1 operating cash flow of $44.8 million, up 35% year-over-year
Q1 free cash flow of $42.6 million, up 32% year-over-year
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Doximity, Inc. (NYSE: DOCS), the leading digital platform for U.S. medical professionals, today announced results for the fiscal 2023 first quarter ended June 30, 2022.
"We're pleased that a record number of physicians, NPs, and PAs used our Doximity Dialer over 200,000 times per workday last quarter to reach and provide more convenient care for their patients," said Jeff Tangney, co-founder and CEO at Doximity. "We believe this shows that the 'new normal' has set in with our users as they adopt a more mobile, hybrid schedule."
Doximity Appoints Phoebe Yang to its Board of Directors and Launches ESG Site: More information can be found in our press releases at https://investors.doximity.com.
Fiscal 2023 First Quarter Financial Highlights
All comparisons, unless otherwise noted, are to the three months ended June 30, 2021.
- Revenue: Revenue of $90.6 million, versus $72.7 million, an increase of 25% year-over-year.
- Net income and non-GAAP net income: Net income of $22.4 million, versus $26.3 million, representing a margin of 25%, versus 36%. Non-GAAP net income of $30.8 million, versus $30.6 million, representing a margin of 34%, versus 42%.
- Adjusted EBITDA: Adjusted EBITDA of $33.5 million, versus $31.2 million, an increase of 8% year-over-year, representing adjusted EBITDA margins of 37%, versus 43%.
- Net income per share and non-GAAP net income per share: Diluted net income per share was $0.10, versus $0.09, while non-GAAP diluted net income per share was $0.14, versus $0.11.
- Operating cash flow and free cash flow: Operating cash flow of $44.8 million, versus $33.2 million, and free cash flow of $42.6 million, versus $32.4 million.
Financial Outlook
Doximity is providing guidance for its fiscal second quarter ending September 30, 2022 as follows:
- Revenue between $99.5 million and $100.5 million.
- Adjusted EBITDA between $40.0 million and $41.0 million.
Doximity is revising its guidance for its fiscal year ending March 31, 2023 as follows:
- Revenue between $424.0 million and $432.0 million.
- Adjusted EBITDA between $178.0 million and $186.0 million.
Conference Call Information
Doximity will host a webcast today at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time) to discuss these financial results. To listen to a live audio webcast, please visit the Company's Investor Relations page at https://investors.doximity.com. The archived webcast will be available on the Company's Investor Relations page shortly after the call.
About Doximity
Founded in 2010, Doximity is the leading digital platform for U.S medical professionals. The company's network members include over 80% of U.S. physicians across all specialties and practice areas. Doximity provides its verified clinical membership with digital tools built for medicine, enabling them to collaborate with colleagues, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, manage their careers and on-call schedules, and conduct virtual patient visits. Doximity's mission is to help doctors be more productive so they can provide better care for their patients. For more information, please visit www.doximity.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
Statements we make in this press release may include statements which are not historical facts and are considered forward-looking within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act, which are usually identified by the use of words such as "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "expects," "intends," "may," "plans," "projects," "seeks," "should," "will," and variations of such words or similar expressions. We intend these forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act and are making this statement for purposes of complying with those safe harbor provisions. These forward-looking statements reflect our current views about our plans, intentions, expectations, strategies and prospects, which are based on the information currently available to us and on assumptions we have made. Although we believe that our plans, intentions, expectations, strategies and prospects as reflected in or suggested by those forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance that the plans, intentions, expectations, or strategies will be attained or achieved. Furthermore, actual results may differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements and will be affected by a variety of risks and factors including (i) the timing and scope of anticipated stock repurchases; (ii) the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic (including the impact to our industry or on our customers' industries, impact on general economic conditions, and government responses, restrictions, and actions related to the pandemic); (iii) our ability to retain existing members or add new members to our platform and maintain or grow their engagement with our platform; (iv) our ability to attract new customers or retain existing customers; (v) the impact of our prioritization of our members' interests; (vi) breaches in our security measures or unauthorized access to members' data; (vii) our ability to maintain or manage our growth, and other risks and factors that are beyond our control including, without limitation, those set forth in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in the Annual Report on Form 10-K that was filed with the SEC on May 27, 2022. Additional information will be provided in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended June 30, 2022. Moreover, we operate in a very competitive and rapidly changing environment. New risks and uncertainties emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in our forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements made in this press release relate only to management's beliefs and assumptions as of this date. We assume no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.
DOXIMITY, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
June 30, 2022
March 31, 2022
Assets
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 110,092
$ 112,809
Marketable securities
666,162
685,304
Accounts receivable, net
76,021
81,073
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
18,258
19,439
Deferred contract costs, current
3,610
5,512
Total current assets
874,143
904,137
Property and equipment, net
11,381
8,488
Deferred income tax assets
49,348
48,558
Operating lease right-of-use assets
11,563
1,087
Intangible assets, net
35,430
7,909
Goodwill
67,940
18,915
Other assets
1,126
2,263
Total assets
$ 1,050,931
$ 991,357
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$ 916
$ 463
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
25,253
25,270
Deferred revenue, current
93,907
84,907
Operating lease liabilities, current
677
642
Total current liabilities
120,753
111,282
Deferred revenue, non-current
203
78
Operating lease liabilities, non-current
11,092
447
Contingent earn-out consideration liability, non-current
15,668
—
Other liabilities, non-current
1,049
956
Total liabilities
148,765
112,763
Stockholders' Equity
Preferred stock
—
—
Common stock
193
192
Additional paid-in capital
715,282
702,589
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(17,925)
(15,294)
Retained earnings
204,616
191,107
Total stockholders' equity
902,166
878,594
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$ 1,050,931
$ 991,357
DOXIMITY, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(in thousands, except per share data)
(unaudited)
Three Months Ended
2022
2021
Revenue
$ 90,639
$ 72,669
Cost of revenue(1)
13,077
7,986
Gross profit
77,562
64,683
Operating expenses(1):
Research and development
19,022
13,241
Sales and marketing
28,134
19,371
General and administrative
8,724
7,196
Total operating expenses
55,880
39,808
Income from operations
21,682
24,875
Other income, net
804
45
Income before income taxes
22,486
24,920
Provision for (benefit from) income taxes
103
(1,402)
Net income
$ 22,383
$ 26,322
Undistributed earnings attributable to participating securities
—
(15,581)
Net income attributable to Class A and Class B common stockholders, basic and diluted
$ 22,383
$ 10,741
Net income per share attributable to Class A and Class B common stockholders:
Basic
$ 0.12
$ 0.12
Diluted
$ 0.10
$ 0.09
Weighted-average shares used in computing net income per share attributable to Class A and Class B common stockholders:
Basic
192,947
87,599
Diluted
214,954
114,920
(1) Costs and expenses include share-based compensation expenses as follows:
Three Months Ended
2022
2021
Cost of revenue
$ 2,122
$ 268
Research and development
2,552
970
Sales and marketing
3,074
1,028
General and administrative
1,758
2,861
Total stock-based compensation expense
$ 9,506
$ 5,127
DOXIMITY, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
Three Months Ended
2022
2021
Cash flows from operating activities
Net income
$ 22,383
$ 26,322
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
2,370
1,153
Deferred income taxes
105
—
Stock-based compensation, net of amounts capitalized
9,506
5,127
Non-cash lease expense
401
283
Amortization of premium on marketable securities, net
1,455
297
Loss on sale of marketable securities
37
—
Amortization of deferred contract costs
2,767
3,204
Other
(30)
(93)
Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effect of acquisition:
Accounts receivable
5,533
4,421
Prepaid expenses and other assets
1,246
(2,858)
Deferred contract costs
(866)
(1,492)
Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities
(6,109)
(2,257)
Deferred revenue
6,152
(461)
Operating lease liabilities
(198)
(471)
Net cash provided by operating activities
44,752
33,175
Cash flows from investing activities
Cash paid for acquisition
(53,500)
—
Purchases of property and equipment
(710)
(41)
Internal-use software development costs
(1,415)
(771)
Purchases of marketable securities
(8,870)
(67,375)
Maturities of marketable securities
8,271
10,764
Sales of marketable securities
14,724
—
Net cash used in investing activities
(41,500)
(57,423)
Cash flows from financing activities
Proceeds from issuance of common stock upon initial public offering after deducting underwriting discounts and commissions
—
553,905
Proceeds from issuance of common stock upon exercise of stock options and common stock warrants
3,014
2,737
Taxes paid related to net share settlement of equity awards
(109)
—
Repurchase of common stock
(8,874)
(2,698)
Payments of deferred offering costs
—
(1,768)
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
(5,969)
552,176
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
(2,717)
527,928
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period
112,809
66,393
Cash and cash equivalents, end of period
$ 110,092
$ 594,321
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
To supplement our condensed consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States ("GAAP"), the Company uses the following non-GAAP measures of financial performance:
- Non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP net income margin, and non-GAAP basic and diluted net income per common share: We exclude the effect of stock-based compensation expense, amortization of acquired intangible assets, change in fair value of contingent earn-out consideration liability, and expenses associated with acquisitions from non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin and non-GAAP operating income. Non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP net income margin are further adjusted for estimated income tax on such adjustments. We calculate income taxes on the adjustments by applying an estimated annual effective tax rate to the adjustments. Non-GAAP basic and diluted net income per common share is non-GAAP net income attributable to common stockholders divided by the weighted average number of shares. For both basic and diluted non-GAAP net income per share, the weighted average shares we use in computing non-GAAP net income per share is equal to our GAAP weighted average shares. Non-GAAP gross margin represents non-GAAP gross profit as a percentage of revenue and non-GAAP net income margin represents non-GAAP net income as a percentage of revenue.
- Adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin: We define adjusted EBITDA as net income before interest, income taxes, depreciation, and amortization, and as further adjusted for acquisition and other related expenses, stock-based compensation expense, change in fair value of contingent earn-out consideration liability, and other income, net. Net income margin represents net income as a percentage of revenue and adjusted EBITDA margin represents adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenue.
- Free cash flow: We calculate free cash flow as cash flow from operating activities less purchases of property and equipment and internal-use software development costs.
We use these non-GAAP financial measures internally for financial and operational decision-making purposes and as a means to evaluate period-to-period comparisons. Non-GAAP financial measures are not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for comparable GAAP financial measures and should be read only in conjunction with our condensed consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. Our presentation of non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to similar measures used by other companies. We encourage investors to carefully consider our results under GAAP, as well as our supplemental non-GAAP information and the reconciliation between these presentations, to more fully understand our business. Please see the tables included at the end of this release for the reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP results.
Key Business Metrics1
- Net revenue retention rate: We calculate net revenue retention rate by taking the trailing 12-month ("TTM") subscription-based revenue from our customers that had revenue in the prior TTM period and dividing that by the total subscription-based revenue for the prior TTM period. Our net revenue retention rate compares our subscription revenue from the same set of customers across comparable periods and reflects customer renewals, expansion, contraction, and churn.
- Customers with trailing 12-month subscription revenue greater than $100,000: We calculate the number of customers with TTM product revenue greater than $100,000 by counting the number of customers that contributed more than $100,000 in subscription revenue in the TTM period. The number of customers with TTM subscription-based revenue of at least $100,000 is a key indicator of the scale of our business. Our customer count is subject to adjustments for acquisitions, consolidations, spin-offs, and other market activity.
1 The metrics exclude the impact of the AMiON acquisition, which closed on April 1, 2022, including customers of and subscription revenue generated from the AMiON on-call scheduling and messaging application and was immaterial to the periods presented.
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures
The following tables reconcile the specific items excluded from GAAP metrics in the calculation of non-GAAP metrics for the periods shown below:
Three Months Ended
2022
2021
(unaudited)
(in thousands, except
Net income
$ 22,383
$ 26,322
Adjusted to exclude the following:
Acquisition and other related expenses
30
—
Stock-based compensation
9,506
5,127
Depreciation and amortization
2,370
1,153
Provision for (benefit from) income taxes
103
(1,402)
Change in fair value of contingent earn-out consideration liability
(54)
—
Other income, net
(804)
(45)
Adjusted EBITDA
$ 33,534
$ 31,155
Revenue
$ 90,639
$ 72,669
Net income margin
25 %
36 %
Adjusted EBITDA margin
37 %
43 %
Three Months Ended
2022
2021
(unaudited)
(in thousands)
Net cash provided by operating activities
$ 44,752
$ 33,175
Purchases of property and equipment
(710)
(41)
Internal-use software development costs
(1,415)
(771)
Free cash flow
$ 42,627
$ 32,363
Other cash flow components:
Net cash used in investing activities
$ (41,500)
$ (57,423)
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
$ (5,969)
$ 552,176
Three Months Ended June 30,
2022
2021
(unaudited)
(in thousands, except percentages)
GAAP cost of revenue
$ 13,077
$ 7,986
Adjusted to exclude the following:
Stock-based compensation
(2,122)
(268)
Amortization of acquired intangibles
(137)
—
Non-GAAP cost of revenue
$ 10,818
$ 7,718
GAAP gross profit
$ 77,562
$ 64,683
Adjusted to exclude the following:
Stock-based compensation
2,122
268
Amortization of acquired intangibles
137
—
Non-GAAP gross profit
$ 79,821
$ 64,951
GAAP gross margin
86 %
89 %
Non-GAAP gross margin
88 %
89 %
GAAP research and development expense
$ 19,022
$ 13,241
Adjusted to exclude the following:
Stock-based compensation
(2,552)
(970)
Non-GAAP research and development expense
$ 16,470
$ 12,271
GAAP sales and marketing expense
$ 28,134
$ 19,371
Adjusted to exclude the following:
Stock-based compensation
(3,074)
(1,028)
Amortization of acquired intangibles
(1,063)
(265)
Change in fair value of contingent earn-out consideration liability
54
—
Non-GAAP sales and marketing expense
$ 24,051
$ 18,078
GAAP general and administrative expense
$ 8,724
$ 7,196
Adjusted to exclude the following:
Acquisition and other related expenses
(30)
—
Stock-based compensation
(1,758)
(2,861)
Non-GAAP general and administrative expense
$ 6,936
$ 4,335
GAAP operating expense
$ 55,880
$ 39,808
Adjusted to exclude the following:
Acquisition and other related expenses
(30)
—
Stock-based compensation
(7,384)
(4,859)
Amortization of acquired intangibles
(1,063)
(265)
Change in fair value of contingent earn-out consideration liability
54
—
Non-GAAP operating expense
$ 47,457
$ 34,684
GAAP operating income
$ 21,682
$ 24,875
Adjusted to exclude the following:
Acquisition and other related expenses
30
—
Stock-based compensation
9,506
5,127
Amortization of acquired intangibles
1,200
265
Change in fair value of contingent earn-out consideration liability
(54)
—
Non-GAAP operating income
$ 32,364
$ 30,267
Three Months Ended June 30,
2022
2021
(unaudited)
(in thousands, except per share
GAAP net income
$ 22,383
$ 26,322
Adjusted to exclude the following:
Acquisition and other related expenses
30
—
Stock-based compensation
9,506
5,127
Amortization of acquired intangibles
1,200
265
Change in fair value of contingent earn-out consideration liability
(54)
—
Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments (1)
(2,243)
(1,132)
Non-GAAP net income
$ 30,822
$ 30,582
Non-GAAP net income margin
34 %
42 %
GAAP undistributed earnings attributable to participating securities
$ —
$ (15,581)
Impact on undistributed earnings attributable to participating securities due to non-GAAP adjustments
—
(1,947)
Non-GAAP undistributed earnings attributable to participating securities
$ —
$ (17,528)
Non-GAAP net income
$ 30,822
$ 30,582
Non-GAAP undistributed earnings attributable to participating securities
—
(17,528)
Non-GAAP net income attributable to Class A and Class B stockholders, basic and diluted
$ 30,822
$ 13,054
Weighted-average shares used in computing net income per share attributable to Class A and Class B common stockholders:
Basic
192,947
87,599
Diluted
214,954
114,920
Non-GAAP net income per share attributable to Class A and Class B stockholders:
Basic
$ 0.16
$ 0.15
Diluted
$ 0.14
$ 0.11
(1) For the three months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021, management used an estimated annual effective non-GAAP tax rate of 21.0%.
